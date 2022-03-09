TikTok is obsessed with this Pink Zara dress: $60 dress sells out after going viral

TikTok’s latest fashion craze revolves around a pink dress from Zara — but why is everyone so obsessed with it? Here’s what we know so far.

TikTok is a hive for viral content of all sorts. Sparking popular dances, memes, and even must-try pasta recipes, TikTok is the internet’s one-stop shop for what’s hot right now.

The platform’s current obsession is a fashion statement that’s become so viral that it’s selling out at Zara, a Spanish apparel retailer that’s partly responsible for this latest craze.

Up until recently, consumers were flocking to the store’s website to purchase a $60 slinky pink evening gown — that is, until it sold out.

Viral TikTok dress sells out on Zara

The trend all started last month, when TikToker Marina Rough posted a video showing her unboxing the satin slip, dubbing it the ‘perfect pink dress.’

The strappy frock is the perfect dress for a night out or a classy cocktail party, chock-full of Y2K vibes and boasting a cut-out back.

At the time of writing, Marina’s video has garnered over 1.4 million views and counting — and sparked a massive fashion trend, in the meantime. In fact, the hashtag for the dress — #ZaraPinkDress — already boasts over 2.1 million views on TikTok.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

TikTokers all over the app are raving about the gown, with some comparing it to the Pink Soft Lounge Slip Dress from Skims.

However, the sticking point for netizens seems to be the price. At just $60, the slip is a steal that’s giving us luxury for an affordable rate.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

However, due to its popularity, the dress has completely sold out on Zara’s website in certain sizes. In the United States, it appears that it’s still available for purchase in extra small, large, and extra large sizes.

The Zara gown follows the internet’s past obsession with Lirika Matoshi’s Strawberry Midi Dress, which continues to star in videos all over social media (and has plenty of affordable knock-offs, as well).

It looks like this is an especially tumultuous time for TikTok, as the platform is also currently beset by an intense debate about whether or not there are more doors than wheels in the world.