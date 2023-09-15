Woman goes viral after finding $6,000 Galia Lahav wedding dress for $25

TikTok fans went wild after a woman posted a video that showed her finding a dress worth over $6k for a fraction of its original price, as it only cost her $25.

Brides can search for days and weeks to find the perfect wedding dress. It is a universal struggle for brides to find the right wedding dress at the right price.

So much so that dress-shopping Reality TV shows have become mega-popular, like “Say Yes to the Dress,” where brides have spent over $20,000 on their dresses.

But one lucky TikToker bought her wedding dress for $25, and its original price was over $6,000.

How TikToker found her bargain Wedding Dress

TikTok user Emmalifaith revealed to viewers how she bought the dress in the video that now has half a million views.

“I found my wedding dress at Goodwill for $25. […] It fits me like a glove. It is gorgeous. I found it online, and the price is like $6,200. […] Paris Hilton, her most recent wedding dress, was this brand.”

She then gave a twirl and held up the dress’s fabric to give viewers a close-up of the designer material.

TikTok’s shocked reaction to the find

Fashion fans couldn’t believe that a Galia Lahav dress had ended up at Goodwill. The brand was founded in 1984 and is famous for it’s designer, luxury wedding dresses.

“You found a Galia Lahav at GOODWILL??? You are the chosen one omg.”

Others couldn’t fathom that the dress was being sold for $25 at a Goodwill, comparing the price to items at their local Goodwill.

“The goodwill near my house would charge $6,300,” commented one. “My goodwill tries to charge me $25 for a sock,” added another.

