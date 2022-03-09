TikTok doors vs wheels debate: Are there more wheels or doors in the world?

TikTok users have absolutely taken over the internet with a viral debate about whether or not there are more doors or wheels in the world. Yes, really.

Whether it’s the latest dance trend or a creator going viral for their unique talents, TikTok has been the home of viral content since it switched over from Musically in August 2018.

Now, creators from all around the world are debating whether there are more doors or wheels in existence — and the app is split between their decision.

Here’s everything we know about the debate, as well as some of the arguments from both sides.

TikTok doors debate explained

With hundreds of videos and millions of views across them, some of the creators on TikTok believe there are more doors than there are wheels.

TikTok user katiemyer11 posted a video using skyscrapers, hospitals, large houses, and even laundromats for their argument.

Another user — ybndev — uploaded a video arguing that if gears count as wheels, then the amount of doors also increases as they would be able to count hatch style covers like what is seen on camera battery slots and the back of the Nintendo Switch dock.

TikTok wheels debate

When it comes to the wheels side of the debate, most of the users on the app use the same examples in their arguments.

TikToker ‘c.engey’ shows a variety of examples for his side of the argument, including shopping carts, office chairs, and factory conveyor belts. While another user also brought up the examples of tractor-trailers and hot wheels cars.

Many fans on the wheel side of the debate also have taken to the comments on various videos to mention Lego, which holds the world record for making the most toy tires annually.

While there isn’t exactly an easy and accurate way to figure out whether there are more wheels than there are doors in the world — plenty of people on TikTok believe that they have it figured out… There’s Team Door and Team Wheels, which one are you joining?

If you’d like to check out more TikTok news and the latest viral trends — head over to our hub.