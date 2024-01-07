Woman slammed for wearing two-piece bridesmaid dress to wedding

Woman slammed for wearing two-piece bridesmaid dress to weddingTIKTOK: georgia__gigi
A woman faced backlash on TikTok for wearing a two-piece dress to her sister’s wedding, with some deeming it “inappropriate.”
Content creator Georgie (georgia__gigi) took to TikTok to ask viewers what dress she should wear as a bridesmaid to the nuptials.
“I’m in an absolute panic about what to wear to my sister’s wedding tomorrow,” she said in her 22-second clip. “I’m a bridesmaid, the theme is pink, and we got to pick our own dresses.”
The TikToker said she had narrowed it to a stunning pink two-piece ensemble with a midriff cut-out or a beautiful pink sequined gown.
Georgia noted she was a “little worried” about exposing her midriff as a bridesmaid and asked people to help her decide which outfit she should wear.
Woman slammed for her choice of bridesmaid dress
TikTok users were divided, with some encouraging her to wear the two-piece dress. “The first one is really nice!!” one person commented.
“Obsessed with the first it is so fun and fabulous,” another added.
Others, however, thought it was too inappropriate to wear to a wedding. “I think the first dress is much much nicer but the midriff issue also concerns me for a wedding,” one person said.
“I would be so mad if my bridesmaid wore a bare midriff at my wedding,” another shared.
“Option one is basically a bra and skirt so that’s a no!!! It’s a wedding not a club,” a third wrote.
Despite the backlash, Georgia shared a video of herself rocking the two-piece set on her sister’s big day. “Someone’s gotta bring the drama,” she captioned the viral clip.
“I didn’t expect TikTok to be divided over my last video,” Georgia said before admitting she’s “so glad” she ended up wearing the controversial dress anyway. The bridesmaid also added that she’d “consulted” the bride about what she should wear and that she loved her choice.
