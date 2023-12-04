TikToker mortified by gown that looks nothing like what she ordered online

A TikToker was left stunned after the dreamy evening gown she ordered online looked completely different in real life.

Fashion blogger Anita (fashionbyanita) bought a stunning gold off-the-shoulder evening gown from the online retailer Cherley. However, she was shocked by what was delivered to her, and went on to share her frustration on TikTok.

“This is what came in the mail,” Anita said in her video, modeling the dress for her 172,900 followers. “I don’t even know how long I’ve been waiting for this now. Let me show you what this was advertised it was going to look like, which is why I bought it.”

“But this is what we got, just keep that in mind,” she added, showcasing her garment made of what seemed like low-quality fabric. Anita then shared a picture of what she actually ordered.

In the photo advertised on the website, the model wore a beautiful metallic gold dress with petal trim. The design was visibly different, and it looked nothing like what the TikToker was wearing.

Anita revealed that she’d purchased the metallic dress on September 10 and received her order on November 30. “Now can you tell me which one is not like the other?” she quipped.

TikTok users in the comments were in hysterics over the online shopping fail. “Hahaha wow, that has to be the worst ‘doesn’t look like the original’ I’ve seen,” one person wrote. “Nah that’s an AI dress they got you lmao,” another said.

“I don’t blame people for disappointing you… I blame yourself for trusting them,” a third commented. “I was trying to see the potential in tweaking it. I’m sorry for your loss,” someone else shared.

In a follow-up clip, the fashion influencer showed an email she received from Cherley, which asked her to send pictures of the item to resolve the issue. Anita said she “can’t wait to send these photos.”

