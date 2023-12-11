Cardi B reveals she’s no longer with Offset: “I’ve been single for a minute now”

Cardi B went live on TikTok and revealed that she and her husband Offset have officially split.

Over the last few years, Cardi B’s marriage to rapper Offset has been turbulent, to say the least. On-again and off-again, the pair have seen the highs and the lows that come with such a high-profile relationship.

In 2020, rumors swirled that Offset cheated on Cardi B, leading to her filing for divorce. A surprise to fans, the two eventually reconciled.

But things appear to be over (again) with the latest bit of news, which Cardi B took to social media to reveal.

YouTube: First We Feast Cardi B on Hot Ones

Cardi B reveals she and Offset have broken up

Cardi B went on TikTok live to share the breakup news. This comes after both she and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram. In a clip posted online, she opened up about how she’s feeling and her hopes for the new year.

“I don’t know if ya’ll been getting clues from me from my lives or my Stories when I put some certain music or my unfollowings. When it comes to today’s events and stuff, I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out,” she said, referencing a new wave of cheating rumors aimed at Offset.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she added, confirming the split.

Admittedly, she says she’s been unsure of how “to tell the world,” she said. “But I feel like today’s been a sign. The last time I got on live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys. But I changed my mind.”

All things considered, she looks ahead to a promising new year. “I want to start 2024 like fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. I’m excited,” she said.

Many fans speculate the breakup could be “a stunt,” but that’s just a rumor at this point. The two rappers might be over, but it appears Cardi B is taking it in stride.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.