Dua Lipa made TikToker think a family member died because of Instagram post

After giving him a shoutout, Dua Lipa accidentally caused a TikToker to think he had a death in his family.

Pop artist, Dua Lipa, recently gave an ode to TikToker and comedian Connor Wood on her Instagram.

However, Wood received so many messages after Lipa shouted him out, that he thought he had a death in his family.

Not only that, but Wood also shared in an interview that he may or may not have been in Lipa’s DMs – but has the singer replied?

TikToker “manifested” Dua Lipa sharing his tweet

Dua Lipa shared a photo dump on Instagram when she first dyed her hair red at the beginning of November.

She included photos of tour dates, behind-the-scenes bits of her photo shoots, and lastly, an old tweet from Wood.

Wood’s tweet was from November 22, 2022, and read, “Being in a Dua Lipa photo dump could change my career.” He also responded to a comment by saying, “I think about this all the time.”

The day after Lipa made the post, Wood received an influx of messages from friends and family, making him think he must have had a death in his family.

When he finally got to reading his messages, he soon realized what had occurred. At last, his dreams became a reality.

Wood also spoke with Page Six about the shoutout, saying that it was “all time” and that he started to “act different” after being noticed by the “Dance The Night” songstress.

He continued, “I think meeting Dua Lipa would give me powers like Spiderman. I don’t know what kind of powers, but it happened, we manifested it, so that was a little bit life-changing.”

Wood also shared in his interview that he has DMed Lipa in the past. However, he did not reveal if she had ever responded.