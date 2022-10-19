TikTok hiker goes viral after filming bison charging at her in terrifying video

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikToker recorded the terrifying moment an angry bison charged and attacked her while she was hiking in Texas, with the footage going viral

Now with over 2.1 million views, Rebecca Clark shared the nail-biting wildlife encounter as she warned viewers of the risks of getting too close to the large bovines.

“I was charged and gored by a bison because I was too CLOSE to be passing them on a trailway,” Rebecca Clark captioned the 29-second clip of the attack, which occurred while she was hiking alone at the Caprock Canyons State Park and Trailway.

The POV video she posted of the incident shows her moving slowly past bisons. “I don’t want to deal with them,” she said as she edged by the gigantic grazers, which appear to be within about 20 feet of the trail. “I just want to go by, come on, keep going…I didn’t want to go through the bushes again.”

Just when it seemed like Rebecca was going to pass them without incident, one of the bisons turned its head, and charged at the petrified hiker.

“Oh sh*t,” the hiker yelled, as she turned to flee the behemoth. “Oh, oh my God! Oh my God, oh God,” she screamed as she took off running, before the camera tumbled into a bush. In a follow-up clip, she revealed that the bison “rammed my back, gored me and threw me into a mesquite bush.”

TikTok viewers blame hiker after bison attack

Many TikTok users blamed Rebecca for getting gored, as she was too close to the large bovines.

“OMG should have kept more distance than that, your fault,” one user wrote.

“The Darwin Awards in full effect I see play stupid games win stupid prizes,” another commented. “You could have avoided that by giving them space. Well thanks for the lesson!” a third added.

Others thought she should’ve waited for the bison to reach the other side of the road before barging on ahead.

“Yeah, you should have waited longer. Everyone knows they are aggressive and territorial. You got lucky,” one user shared.

“Hope ur okay! Should of just waited another minute or two,” another said, to which Clark replied, “I’m definitely working on my patience!”

The hiker also revealed she managed to contact friends and family after getting attacked, and waited “50 minutes until help arrived,” whereupon she was flown to the hospital. She said she was OK, aside from a “hole in my back” and “lots of stickers and thorns.”