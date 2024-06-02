What is a ‘scallion latte’ on TikTok? Bizarre coffee trend explained

TikTok users are adding an unexpected vegetable to their coffee as part of the bizarre ‘scallion latte’ trend, which is sparking mixed reactions.

The culinary world is no stranger to unconventional pairings that push the boundaries of traditional flavors, and the latest trend to take over TikTok is no exception.

Known as the ‘scallion latte,’ the recipe is stirring up both curiosity and controversy among coffee lovers on the app, as it includes an unexpected vegetable ingredient.

What is the ‘scallion latte’ trend on TikTok?

The scallion latte trend sees people adding fresh spring onions on top of their coffee to provide a crunchy texture to the drink. This textural addition contrasts with the smoothness of the latte, creating a multisensory drinking experience.

Moreover, the sharpness and slight sweetness of the onions are said to balance the bitterness of the coffee, offering a unique flavor profile that challenges conventional coffee norms.

This trend is believed to have first emerged in China. From there, the scallion latte caught the attention of TikTok users globally, prompting many to experiment with this unusual ingredient in their morning coffee.

In a viral video from Golden Brown Coffee (goldenbrown.coffee), a roaster based in Australia, he showed a step-by-step tutorial on how to prepare a scallion latte. “This is a viral drink that came straight out of China. So, of course, yours truly has to taste it,” the TikToker said.

“Start by chipping just the green parts of fresh spring onion. Then just make an iced latte how you would with ice, milk and of course, some espresso. Then we have to heavily garnish our drink with spring onion.”

After sampling the drink, the roaster shared his candid reaction: “I can’t even fake any redeeming qualities. That is horrific. Coffee down!”

TikTok users also took to the comments to share their thoughts on the quirky coffee trend. “Well I love green onions but this is too much,” one person wrote.

“What I’d do to show my love to green onions,” another quipped. “I thought that this was a gag!” a third commented, to which the content creator replied: “I gagged.”

This is just the latest food trend to take off on TikTok, after the cottage cheese baking hack went viral in May.