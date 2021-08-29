Hasan blasts Jake Paul for “fake sociopath” build up of Tyron Woodley fight

Following the face-off between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley ahead of the fight on August 29, popular Twitch streamer Hasanabi roasted Jake Paul for his “fake sociopath” persona.



Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have traded some vicious pre-fight jabs but things intensified when they down for Showtime’s MVP Face 2 Face interview.

The face-to-face sit-downs are an opportunity to get inside your opponent’s head, and of course, in classic Jake Paul fashion, this was another chance to provoke the former UFC champ and live up to ‘The Problem Child’ moniker.

During the face-off, Jake Paul decided to go for a unique style of trash talk, one that didn’t land quite that well Twitch star Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker.

Hasan was one of many to react to the face-to-face. Just a couple of minutes into the video, the political commentator was very quick to call out Jake, roasting him for the fake “sociopath” persona that he believed he was putting on throughout the video.

“I hate this fake ‘I’m actually a sociopath’ thing that he’s doing,” Hasan started. “Jake Paul is a demonstration that white mediocrity can still pretty much get you to the top, as long as you’re in the right place at the right time. I’m sorry dude, but like straight up, upper-middle-class Ohio, literally he’s got no discernible skill sets.”

The Twitch star went on to compare Jake to Private Pyle from the popular movie Full Metal Jacket, saying: “‘Oh yeah I got you mad right? I’m doing this sociopath voice’ like he literally sounds like Private Pyle dude.”

While the face-to-face can be used to get inside your opponent’s head, it’s also a big opportunity to further build the hype, which leads to more PPV buys.

The pair are set to net a nice payday from the bout, and Jake has his ‘boxing hit list’ in mind should he walk away with the min.