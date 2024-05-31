Top 15 best celebrity recipes

You may have heard of Gigi Hadid’s pasta, or Hailey Bieber’s smoothie from Erewhon, but there are some recipe gems from your favorite celebs that you’ve probably never come across. This list will go through the best celebrity recipes from all your Hollywood favorites.

From posting TikToks of them eating the food, to creating recipe videos on Instagram, a lot of your favorite celebrities have some great skills in the kitchen that you might not even know about.

Dive in with complete recipes for all the meals to make you feel like an A-lister, straight from the A-listers.

Best celebrity recipes to try at home

1. Gigi Hadid’s pasta

Instagram This penne alla vodka is to die for.

Gigi Hadid’s take on penne alla vodka is a great recipe that you can use to impress, but that doesn’t require many ingredients. She first posted this recipe on her ‘From My Kitchen’ series of stories on her Instagram profile.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp butter vegan or regular

2 shallots chopped

2 cloves garlic minced

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 tbsp vodka

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tsp chili flakes

salt and pepper

225 g rigatoni measure dry

1 tbsp butter vegan or regular

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, more for garnish

Fresh basil for garnish

Method:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup pasta water before draining. While pasta is cooking, make the vodka sauce. In a large saucepan heat the butter, garlic, and shallot over medium heat in a large saucepan. Cook until softened, 3-5 minutes. Add tomato paste, cook until the sauce is darker and a bit caramelized, 2-3 minutes. Add in vodka and cook until evaporated. Then add heavy cream and 1 tsp chili flakes. Keep stirring until combined and season to taste with salt and pepper. If pasta is not done cooking yet, remove sauce from the heat. When pasta is done cooking, add 1/2 cup reserved pasta water to the vodka sauce and 1 tbsp butter. Stir over medium heat until butter is melted and sauce is smooth and creamy – add another ¼ cup pasta water if needed. Add strained pasta and ¼ cup parmesan cheese and stir. Remove from heat and adjust seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed. Garnish with fresh basil and more parmesan cheese if desired.

2. Bella Hadid’s sandwich

Instagram This sandwich started a trend on TikTok

This one has a lot of ingredients and may look daunting, but most of them are for the delicious grinder salad and dressing that goes with the meat. Bella Hadid first debuted this sandwich when she posted a TikTok eating it whilst on a hike.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic glaze

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons dried basil, divided

Kosher salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Red pepper flakes, to taste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cups chopped romaine lettuce

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mustard

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 large sandwich rolls

2 tablespoons pepperoncini peppers

6 slices turkey

10 slices salami

6 slices provolone cheese

2 plum tomatoes, thinly sliced

Method:

In a small bowl, combine olive oil, balsamic glaze, red wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon dried basil, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and dried oregano. Pour this mixture over the lettuce and set aside. In a separate small bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard, garlic powder, and 1 tablespoon dried basil. Get the pieces of sandwich bread ready to stack. On one side, spread the mayonnaise mixture. On the other side, spread out the pepperoncinis and dressed lettuce. Stack turkey, salami, cheese, and tomato slices. Sprinkle some salt on top of the tomato. Close the sandwich and slice down the middle on a diagonal. Enjoy!

3. Jennifer Aniston’s salad

Instagram Aniston ate this salad everyday on set.

According to the lore, this is the salad that Aniston ate everyday on the Friends set. Although this has never been confirmed, Aniston did post it on her Instagram story and captioned it her ‘dream salad.

Ingredients:

2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup dry quinoa

15oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 English cucumber, diced

1/2 small red onion, minced

1/2 packed cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

1/2 loosely-packed cup fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

1/2 cup roasted salted pistachios, chopped

1 cup (4oz) crumbled feta cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup lemon juice (3-4 lemons)

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

Method:

For the lemon dressing, add the lemon juice, honey, and olive oil to a jar with a tight-fitting lid, or small bowl, then shake or whisk to combine. Add chicken or vegetable stock to a small saucepan over high heat then bring to a boil. Add quinoa then turn heat down to low, place a lid on top, and simmer until quinoa is tender and broth has been absorbed, 15 minutes. Fluff cooked quinoa with a fork then scoop into a storage container or large mixing bowl with a lid to cool. Once cool, cover then refrigerate until chilled. Can be done a day or two ahead of time. Add chilled quinoa to a large mixing bowl then add remaining salad ingredients. Drizzle with desired amount of dressing, then toss to combine and serve, or refrigerate for up to 3 days.

4. Chrissy Teigen’s super tuna melt

Instagram This is the ultimate comfort food.

Chrissy Teigen is the ultimate Hollywood mom, so of course she knows how to whip up a comforting tuna melt. This recipe comes from her book – Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat

Ingredients:

2 tins tuna in spring water, drained

115 grams mayonnaise

50 grams yellow onion, diced

30 grams sweet pickle relish

15 milliliters dijon mustard

salt & black pepper

55g unsalted butter

4 slices country white bread

6 slices vine ripened tomatoes

6 thick or 12 thin cheddar slices

Method:

In a bowl, combine the tuna, mayo, onion, relish, mustard, 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper and mix until incorporated. Spread one tablespoon of butter on one side of each piece of bread, then flip the slices over so they are buttered-side down. Divide the tuna mixture between two slices of bread, then top with the tomato slices and cheddar. Place the remaining two slices of bread on top, buttered-side up. Heat a heavy skillet over low heat and toast the sandwiches in it until the cheese is melted and the bread is golden and toasty, five to six minutes per side.

5. Taylor Swift’s chai sugar cookies

Instagram Swift’s cookies make your house smell amazing.

This recipe from Taylor Swift went viral around a decade ago and had all the tweens baking up a storm during the festive season. Swift first posted these on her Tumblr, saying that she made them for fan meet-ups.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup vegetable oil (I like canola or sunflower oil)

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

Pinch of fresh cracked black pepper

1 large egg

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract or the seeds of 1 vanilla bean pod

2 cups (250 grams) all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Cinnamon sugar for rolling

For the glaze:

1 1/2 cups (180 grams) powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, plus more for sprinkling the top of the cookies

3 tablespoons whole milk or eggnog

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, then line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter in a large bowl on medium speed for about 1 minute. Add the vegetable oil (it may not fully incorporate with the butter, but that’s ok.) Add the granulated sugar, powdered sugar, and all of the spices. Beat to combine. Add the egg and vanilla, beating on medium speed until completely incorporated. Stir in the flour, baking soda and salt all at once using a wooden spoon or the mixer set on low. The dough will be soft. Refrigerate the dough for 1 hour or freeze for 15 minutes just so it’s easier to handle. For large cookies, dollop 2 tablespoons of cookie dough onto the cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. For smaller cookies use 1 tablespoon for each cookie. Press the dough evenly with your fingers or palm to 1/4-inch thickness. Roll each cookie dough in a small bowl of cinnamon sugar. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes for larger cookies or 8 to 10 minutes for smaller cookies. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for at least 10 minutes before transferring to racks to cool completely. In a medium bowl, whisk together the glaze ingredients to thick but spreadable. Spread each cooled cookie with graze just over the center, leaving the edges of the cookie free of glaze. Sprinkle with a bit of fresh nutmeg if you have it. Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.

6. Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing

Instagram This salad dressing goes with everything.

This dressing is the perfect addition to any salad, transforming it from a few chopped to vegetables to a delicious meal you’ll be craving again and again. Simply just combine the following ingredients in a bowl, and whisk until fully combined. Olivia Wilde first posted this recipe as an excerpt from a book on her Instagram story.

Ingredients:

Tbsp grainy or dijon mustard

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

6 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp liquid honey

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground pepper

1 garlic clove, grated

1/2 tsp chili flakes

7. Florence Pugh’s tzatziki

Instagram is a big hit with fans.

This dip is the perfect accompaniment to chips, cucumber, carrot sticks, and literally anything you can think of. Pugh posted this recipes as one of her videos on her popular ‘Cooking With Flo’ series during lockdown.

Ingredients:

1 single-serve tub of full-fat Greek yogurt

1 cucumber

3 cloves of garlic

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Method:

In a medium-sized bowl, empty the full tub of Greek yogurt. Generously drizzle in olive oil. Sprinkle in generous dash of salt and “lots” of cracked pepper. Chop a small knob of cucumber – about two inches – and grate into the yogurt mixture. Leave skin on depending on your preference. Finely grate in one to three cloves of garlic. As Pugh notes, this is entirely dependent on your preference for garlic. If you love it, use all three cloves. With any leftover ends, finely chop. Mix well. Taste, and adjust to your liking.

8. Betty White’s chicken wings pacifica

Instagram Betty White’s chicken wings deserve a comeback.

Betty White’s chicken wing recipe from the 1960s deserves a comeback. This recipe has been attributed to the actress and comedian for a long time, but no one actually knows how or why.

Ingredients:

3 lbs chicken wings, separated into drumsticks and flats

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup water or chicken broth

½ teaspoon dry mustard

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

1-2 teaspoons honey (optional)

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Method:

Arrange wings in a single layer on a shallow baking dish lined with aluminum foil. In a medium saucepan, heat butter, soy sauce, brown sugar, water or broth, dry mustard, garlic powder, and optional ingredients until consistent. Set aside to cool. Once cooled, pour the sauce over the tray of wings. Cover with aluminum foil and move to the fridge to marinate for a minimum of 2 hours, but up to 24 hours. Rotate wings 4 times as they marinate. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Uncover the tray and bake for 1-¼ hours or 1-½ hours. Flip wings half way through baking. Remove from the pan immediately and serve.

9. Snoop Dogg’s billionaire’s bacon

Instagram This bacon is golden, crispy, and so easy to make.

This bacon recipe is so versatile and can be added to any meal, because everyone knows you can make any meal better with bacon. This recipe, along with other delicious additions, is included in Snoop Dogg’s cookbook.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1 tsp cracked black pepper

1 tsp red pepper flakes

8 sliced of thick-cut bacon

Method:

Line a half sheet pan with parchment paper, and lay a wire rack over top. Spray the wire rack with non-stick spray. Lay out your 8 bacon slices. In a small bowl, mix the 1/2 cup of packed light brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of cracked black pepper, and 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes together. Spread the brown sugar mixture evenly over the bacon. Place the baking sheet in a COLD oven, and turn on to 400˚. Set a timer for 20 minutes, then go check to see how done the bacon is. Continue cooking for up to 10 more minutes, being careful not to burn the brown sugar. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and allow the bacon to cool for 5 minutes.

10. Cameron Diaz’s “whatever you got” ramen

Instagram Cameron Diaz’s ramen is great to empty your fridge.

This recipe is great because it uses instant noodles, and can incorporate any food from your fridge that you want to use up. The diced vegetables here are the ones Diaz uses in her video, but you can substitute with anything you’d like.

Ingredients:

3 cups chicken stock

Vegetable or olive oil

½ cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced

½ cup carrot, diced

½ cup celery, diced

½ cup broccoli florets

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon shallot, diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 tablespoon crunchy garlic chili sauce (aka chili crisp)

2 packets instant ramen, any flavor (Diaz uses lemongrass ginger and garlic pepper)

1 egg

Juice from ½ a lime

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon cilantro, roughly chopped

Method:

In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a boil. Meanwhile, in an oiled skillet, sauté the mushrooms until slightly crisp. Transfer to a bowl. In the same skillet, add another drizzle of oil and sauté the carrot, celery and broccoli until tender. Add the shiitakes back to the skillet. Add the sesame oil, shallot, garlic and ginger, and cook until fragrant. Add the chile crisp. Turn off the heat. Add the flavor packets to the chicken stock. Add the noodles and cook according to the package directions. Crack the egg into the pot and immediately whisk to break up the egg. Add the vegetable mixture to the pot. Transfer to a serving bowl and finish with the lime juice, rice vinegar and cilantro.

11. Reese Witherspoon’s watermelon margarita

Instagram This cocktail is the perfect summer drink.

This cocktail is the perfect accompaniment to spending a sunny day by the pool, or reclining on a lounger. Witherspoon posted this recipe on her Instagram back in 2022, and we’ve been obsessed ever since.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz tequila

1 oz fresh watermelon juice or puree

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz agave nectar

3 mint Leaves

1 small slice of watermelon for garnish (optional)

Method:

Combine all ingredients except for the watermelon garnish in a cocktail shaker over ice. Shake until mixed. Pour into a rocks glass over ice. Cut a small slit into the slice of watermelon and insert the rim of the glass into the cut. Serve immediately.

12. Hailey Bieber’s Erewhon skin smoothie

Instagram This viral smoothie is from A-list grocery store, Erewhon.

This smoothie went viral because it costs a whopping $20 to buy at Erewhon stores, so here’s how you can make it at home. The recipe comes straight from the deli menu in Erewhon stores, so you know it’s legit.

Ingredients:

2 frozen bananas

3 cups frozen strawberry

2 cups vanilla almond milk

1/4 cup coconut water

6 pitted dates

1 avocado

4 tbsp collagen (this is the ‘skin’ part, but is optional)

2 tbsp coconut cream

1 tsp vanilla

2 tbsp maple syrup

To make it, just pop all the ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.

13. Blake Lively’s mac & cheese upgrade

Instagram Lively’s recipe transforms your average mac and cheese.

Yes, even Blake Lively enjoys a big, comforting bowl and mac & cheese – here’s how she upgrades the classic dish. She first shared these additions on her Instagram story, and it’s been a must ever since.

Ingredients:

One box of Goodles Twist My Parm mac and cheese (or preferred boxed mac and cheese)

1/3 block of cream cheese

whole milk

grated sharp cheddar cheese

Gouda or goat cheese

Method:

Cook maccaroni pasta according to the directions on the box. Drain and return to pot. Add in a heavy splash of whole milk. Mix in dried cheese powder, cream cheese, handful (about a half-cup) of sharp cheddar, and another handful (about a half-cup) of gouda. Mix until melted, cheesy, and creamy. Enjoy!

14. Kris Jenner’s brownies

Instagram These brownies are fudgy and delicious.

This iconic recipe from the one and only momager shows that she really can do everything. Kourtney Kardashian posted her mom’s recipe on her Poosh website, so as to give us insight into a straight-up family heirloom.

Ingredients:

4 1-ounce squares unsweetened chocolate

2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted butter

4 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 12-ounce package mini semisweet chocolate chips

Confectioner’s sugar (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 325° F.

2. Microwave the unsweetened chocolate and butter together and set aside.

3. In the bowl of a food processor, process the eggs and vanilla.

4. Slowly add the sugar, flour, baking powder, and salt until smooth.

5. Add the melted chocolate slowly through feeding tube and process until smooth.

6. Add the walnuts and chocolate chips one ingredient at a time and pulse to mix.

7. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

8. When cool, cut into squares and sprinkle with confectioner’s sugar if desired.

15. Kourtney Kardashian’s avocado pudding smoothie bowl

Instagram This celebrity recipe is perfect for your health kick.

Like mother, like daughter. Trust Kourtney Kardashian to make a dessert with avocados that actually tastes good. If you’ve ever watched an episode of The Kardashians, you’ll have seen Kourt eating this green stuff – and she posted the recipe on her website.

Ingredients:

1 avocado, pit and peel removed

1 can coconut milk

1 tablespoon Makuna honey

1 cup ice

1 big squeeze of lime (about 1 tablespoon)

1 banana, peeled

For topping:

1 mango, peeled and sliced

1 banana, peeled and sliced

½ cup fresh berries

½ cup granola

Method:

Combine all smoothie ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth. Pour into a bowl, and top with fresh fruit and granola.

