How to make Viral TikTok Mac & Cheese: 3 tasty and 1 not so tasty recipe

Foodies all over the world have taken to TikTok to show their favorite Mac and Cheese recipes. Here are three of the tastiest options, and one not-so-tasty that went viral for its secret ingredient.

Aside from its viral dances and songs, TikTok also has its fair share of foodies showcasing their favorite homemade recipes on the short-form video app. TikTok users went wild in February of 2021 for feelgoodfoodie’s rendition of the classic Finnish dish: Feta Pasta.

Since then, her viral video has amassed over a billion views and users have uploaded videos showing off their rendition of the dish.

Now, the classic Mac & Cheese has taken over the app with various takes including a wide variety of ingredients from all over the world. Here are three of the top tasty options, as well as one not-so-tasty one that went viral for its secret ingredient.

Southern Baked Mac and Cheese

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

If you’re looking for something a little fancier than usual, TikToker Riecookss’ southern rendition of the classic dish has had over 4.2 million views since she posted her video.

Boil the Macaroni in Chicken Broth

Add the pasta to a pan with two sticks of butter and 1.5 cups of sour cream

Season with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and paprika for color

Freshly shredded cheddar, Mozzarella, Colby, and Monterey jack cheese.

Add homemade custard (recipe below)

Layer the cheese and pasta, make sure cheese is on top

Add paprika on top for color and stick it in the oven

Custard recipe:

2 cups milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 eggs

One-pan Baked Mac and Cheese

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

If you’re looking for a more traditional type of Mac and Cheese, TikToker CookitErica gives you an option that leaves just one dish for you to wash when you’re done.

However, she does mention that her “usual” way of making it does make the dish a bit more consistent.

Start by adding a block of your favorite cheese to the middle of a baking dish

Surround your cheese with macaroni pasta

Add two cups of milk to your pasta. Optionally, you can put in two cups of heavy cream.

Add some grated cheese to the top of your dish and season to taste

Bake in the oven for 30 minutes

Fancy boxed Kraft Mac and Cheese

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Kraft Mac and Cheese has been around for years, has simple instructions, and is available just about everywhere you’d like to shop.

However, the official Kraft Mac and Cheese account has offered an alternative way to make their boxed dish.

Put the noodles in your dish, and cover them with water

Turn on the stove, and add the cheese powder and half a stick of butter while the noodles are cooking

Add milk, no need to strain the water

One-Pan Mac and Cheese with Raisins

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

TikToker Texykitchen1 took the viral one-pan dish and found a special way for her video to go viral. This one is made exactly the same as listed above, with one added step.

Halfway through baking, add raisins

So there you have it, four of the top Viral Mac and Cheese recipes on TikTok, broken down into an easier-to-find list. If you’d like to learn more about the viral Feta pasta options, we’ve got you covered.