How to make TikTok’s viral cheese fudge

TikTok’s latest food trend, cheese fudge, has intrigued users with its unique chocolate and cheese combination.

As the holiday party season continues, TikTok has kept its users updated on all the best appetizers and food recipes. From a Christmas shrimp tree to a butter candle, there seems to be nothing TikTokers won’t try.

That also goes for one of the latest viral foods — cheese fudge. This may sound like an unappetizing dish, but it has since gone viral on TikTok.

Here are all the details on how to make it!

TikToker calls cheese fudge their “absolute fav”

TikTok’s viral cheese fudge just might be your next go-to addition to your holiday food spread. With almost 10 million views, its sweet and salty combination has made foodies very curious.

To make, you’ll need a block of Velveeta cheese, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla, and butter.

First, melt the butter with the cheese on the stovetop. Then add the melted cheese to the dry ingredients and add vanilla. Mix until smooth.

You’ll then want to pour the cheesy and chocolatey mix onto parchment paper and let it sit in the fridge for at least four hours.

Though it’s an uncommon blend, TikTokers who tried to make the unique recipe, called it “so easy” and “better than traditional fudge.”

A viewer who had tasted the cheese fudge also commented on their opinion, saying it was their “absolute fav!”

While another chimed in with their opposition, “I’ve actually tried a cheese fudge once at a carnival. It was not bad but definitely not something I would wanna eat again.”

To stay up to date with all the latest food trends, check our page out here.