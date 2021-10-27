Addison Rae explains how her TikTok ban came at the perfect time

Addison Rae revealed how she was accidentally banned from TikTok after talking to her team about how toxic social media has become.

With over 85m followers on TikTok, Addison Rae has continued to hold her position as one of the most followed creators on the platform right behind Charli D’Amelio and Khaby Lame.

Being one of the first new-age celebrities to rise from the app, many were surprised when she posted on her Twitter profile that she was permanently banned (and subsequently unbanned) from the platform on October 16.

While recording an episode of REIGN with Josh Smith, the TikTok star explained how a simple conversation with her team may have accidentally resulted in her not so permanent ban.

Addison Rae’s TikTok ban

Uploaded on October 26, REIGN with Josh Smith had Addison Rae talking about her TikTok ban as well as how she gets through people being overly critical of her, and how she’s learned to be more kind to herself amid her newfound popularity.

Starting off the show, the host asked about her recent ban in which she claimed she was going to “have to get a real job” in her posts on social media. Rae responded by recalling the events leading up to seeing the harrowing ban message.

She explained: “I was like, talking to my friends and my team and was like ‘Social media is so toxic. I wish it would go back to the way it was where you would just post to share.’ and then I go on my TikTok, start scrolling, and all of a sudden it said permanently banned.”

(Context starts at 0:50, full episode here)

Joking that she may have accidentally manifested her own ban, she said: “The universe was like, please quit talking bad about social media, Count your blessings.”

Addison went on to explain that she believes her ban was “random” and the platform had no reason to issue it.

However, she’s not keeping all of her eggs in one basket as she secured a deal for a show with Snapchat. At least she’ll have something else to keep her busy if she’s ever banned on TikTok again.