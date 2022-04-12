Viral TikTok of a real “mermaid” in Kenya splits the internet

A TikTok video has gone viral online that appears to expose the existence of mermaids in a small African town — but is it real?

Mermaids are mythical creatures that have long been debated among enthusiasts, with some believing that they really do exist, inhabiting various marine areas around the world.

Similar to the likes of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness monster, Merpeople sightings have been discussed and shared online over the years, and the latest ‘sighting’ has gone viral all over TikTok.

Clocking in at over 9 million views at the time of writing, this video has got everyone on the app talking, and discussing whether this is finally proof that mermaids actually exist.

The video itself sees the original poster, MaryMusyoka, showing their findings in footage from Ukunda, Kenya.

The video shows a bunch of beach-goers gathered around a washed-up creature that some are claiming is a mermaid, with the upper body of a young girl but the lower body of a fish.

The creature’s fins and tail appear to be moving, in contrast to the lifeless upper body of the ‘mermaid.’ But, some viewers aren’t convinced.

Is it a mermaid in the viral TikTok?

It’s hard to say with 100% certainty, but the likelihood of this being an actual mermaid seems minimal, given the fact that proof of mermaids even existing has been slim.

Some of the comments suggest it looks more like a fish eating the girl, given its grunting and flailing, and that the people surrounding it are simply trying to “clout chase” by posting and saying it’s a mermaid.

It’s unclear exactly what the situation is, but it’s fair to say this has caused a huge stir on TikTok and even further afield.