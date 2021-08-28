TikTok car trend explained: Car themed dating profiles go viral

A trend in which users fill out a used car-themed profile to share their dating history and facts about themselves is going viral on TikTok, with some garnering tens and thousands of like with their posts.

At this point, TikTok is well known for the enormous amount of trends that have gone viral, with interesting and unique challenges being created each week.

Recently, dance trends like the ‘Stay’ challenge have been completely taking over people’s For You Pages, but that doesn’t mean there’s no room for other non-dance trends to blow up.

A dating-themed trend has now been doing the rounds on the app, and thousands of people are getting involved. Dubbed the ‘car trend’ by many, it involves using a fact file template themed around cars to list all of the relevant information about yourself and your dating past.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

What is TikTok’s car trend?

The facts include things like “previous owners” to reveal how many exes you’ve had, “model” to explain your nationality and/or zodiac sign, and “accidents” to say how many ‘failed talking stages’ you’ve been through.

Read More: Addison Rae finally addresses controversial Donald Trump meetup

The exact meaning for each section seems to differ slightly depending on who has made the post, but several users have gone viral with their own videos explaining what each aspect of the fact file means.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

However, not everyone is a fan. Some people have explained that they don’t like the trend as they consider it to be “dehumanizing,” claiming the women are “objectifying” themselves by participating.

Advertisement

People are garnering thousands of views and likes by taking part in the trend, and although it has confused some, it continues to gain traction on the platform. It might be strange to some, but others are enjoying the unique way of sharing info about themselves.