TikTok bride has perfect response for trolls making fun of her wedding gown

A bride-to-be was exceptionally excited about her bargain wedding dress… but the internet wasn’t as enthused, comparing the gown to a “Christmas ham” and a “bed comforter.”

When it comes to weddings, the bride’s dress is one of the biggest moments of the couple’s super special day.

Shows like ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ are incredibly popular for showcasing brides’ searches for the “perfect” gown — but they often come with a hefty price tag.

Texas-based bride-to-be Madi Posa got lucky, though; she managed to find her dream wedding dress for just $200, and after three weeks of waiting, finally unveiled her thrifty find on TikTok.

In a three-part series of videos, Posa excitedly opened up the package her dress was in and turned the gown right side-out, showing a loose, flowy, and light pink number with multicolored floral detailing.

Although she was pleased as punch with the dress, it looks like commenters weren’t as impressed.

“It disappointed,” one user wrote.

“You’re getting married in that?” another asked.

“I can’t tell if this is sarcasm, help,” another said.

TikTok Bride hits back at wedding dress trolls

That’s not all; according to Posa, some commenters even compared her wedding dress to Little Bo Peep from Toy Story, a Christmas ham, a bed comforter, Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, Glinda the Good Witch, and even Barbie from Swan Lake. (We have to admit, that last one is a pretty fair comparison — and not a negative one!)

Luckily, it doesn’t look like she’s taking the remarks too seriously. Posa hit back at the less-than-flattering comparisons in a light-hearted TikTok, saying she was “dying” over the comments.

In fact, she said she “loved” the comparison to Swan Lake Barbie in several comments, and seems to be taking the attention quite well, celebrating her online find ahead of her big day. You go, girl!

