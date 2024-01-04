Christian bride defends herself after flaunting “modest” wedding dress

A Christian bride defended herself on TikTok after viewers criticized her for flaunting modesty on her wedding day.

A Christian bride initially took to TikTok to share how proud she was of her wedding dress, but was in for an unpleasant surprise for taking issue with an “immodest” wedding dress trend.

Shortly after posting, viewers took offense with some of her remarks about those who “leave nothing to the imagination.”

The bride has since defended herself, saying that she never judged or berated other brides who have different views.

TikTok: _catholic_faith A Christian bride defended herself against claims that she was judging other bride’s wedding dress choices.

TikTokers call out Christian bride for judging them and their “immodest” dress choices

When a devout Christian woman was ready to wed the love of her life, she wanted a dress that didn’t reveal too much skin.

Taking to TikTok to describe her ideal dress and show the world what she had designed, the bride captioned in a series of photos, “POV you embraced Christian modesty and your wedding was coming up… but you hated the immodest wedding dress trend.”

The bride continued, “So, you designed your own wedding dress and had it made for you. And on your big day, you became a testament to the fact that modesty and beauty are compatible.”

On her last slide, the bride finished with, “For there is nothing uglier than an immodest bride who leaves nothing to the imagination.”

The bride quickly went viral, as many viewers thought she was calling the dress choices of other brides unacceptable and ugly.

Viewers sarcastically commented, “Can’t wait for my green, backless, lace wedding dress!!”

And, “Excited for my black wedding dress that has a thigh slit that I will be wearing 5 months pregnant.”

While another penned, “True beauty and modesty is one who exemplifies being humble and gracious. Grace is not insults and jabs.”

Taken aback, the bride defended her “immodest” comments, saying, “Nowhere did I judge anyone, or call out anyone. You all are the ones doing the judging.”

She continued, “I described an extreme, you all argued there are women who fit into that extreme, it was not I who said it.”

Though the bride took the time to set her opinions straight, viewers weren’t eager to jump on her side, as many continued to think she was the one putting others down.

