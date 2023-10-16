Woman sparks backlash for wearing wedding dress to sister’s nuptials

A woman has sparked criticism on TikTok, after wearing an altered ivory wedding dress on her twin sister’s big day.

Content creator Anastasia Domanico (ana__stasiaaaa) showcased her outfit for her sister Francesca’s wedding in a viral TikTok, which has now amassed over 2.3 million views.

In the video, she revealed that it was actually her own wedding dress that had been altered after she wore it for her nuptials in Venice in 2022. This time, Anastasia’s A-line gown included a stylish big black bow around the waistline and an altered hem.

Article continues after ad

The TikToker explained that her sister was at a cocktail hour upstairs while she filmed the clip. “My friend Madeleine and I were just freshening up,” she said. “I’m actually wearing my wedding dress. You can see the bottom and there is a bow in the back.”

Article continues after ad

While Anastasia was delighted with her altered bridal gown, many viewers took to the comments to slam the content creator for wearing it to her twin’s wedding.

Article continues after ad

“Ummm does your sister know you are wearing your wedding dress. Super disrespectful,” one TikTok user wrote. “A wedding dress at someone else’s wedding… I’d throw you out,” another said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Can we normalise NOT wearing wedding dresses to a wedding?” a third critic commented. “No. no. no. no. This is not your night. No,” someone else added.

Others said the outfit looked beautiful, and wanted to know if the dress code was all white.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Anastasia later confirmed the theme was black and white, and revealed that her sister also specifically requested that she rewears her wedding gown after being unable to find the perfect dress.

This is just the latest nuptials drama to go viral on TikTok; last week, a woman sparked outrage for wearing a floor-length white gown to someone else’s wedding reception.