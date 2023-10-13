Wedding guest outrages TikTok for wearing white gown to reception

A wedding guest is sparking outrage on TikTok for wearing a white gown to a wedding reception — a dress that looked shockingly similar to the bride’s.

Weddings are supposed to be happy events celebrating the love between two people… but unfortunately, they’re often prime occasions for drama to break out.

From grooms embarrassing their brides with “humiliating” vows to guests upstaging the couple by announcing their pregnancy, there’s no shortage of ways that weddings can go wrong.

One prominent wedding faux pas is wearing white to a wedding. Unless otherwise stated, it’s never a good idea for a guest to wear white to a wedding — much less a white gown. This is so that the bride won’t feel upstaged, as it’s her moment in the limelight on her and her husband’s special day.

Unsplash.com: Anthony Tran Wedding guests are discouraged from wearing white – especially white dresses, as it is often thought to upstage the bride on her special day.

However, it seems that not everyone has gotten this message, as one woman has sparked outrage online for wearing what many viewers felt was a wedding dress to a wedding that wasn’t hers.

TikTok outraged after guest wears wedding dress to reception

In early October, wedding planner ‘Cari’ uploaded a video to TikTok showing a wedding reception she was managing. At first, she focused on a woman on the dancefloor wearing a floor-length white gown, which many viewers assumed was the bride.

However, that wasn’t the case. It wasn’t long before Cari showed viewers who the actual bride was, leaving users stunned that a guest would wear a white gown — one that was similar to the dress the bride was wearing.

In just three days, a repost of the now-deleted video has racked up over four million views as commenters pour in with their thoughts on the ordeal.

“I mean that’s not even just a white dress, that’s straight up a WEDDING DRESS,” one angry viewer said.

“This is why you have red wine and a designated petty friend at your wedding,” another suggested.

“That’s it…I am up for hire for any wedding that requires red wine accidents,” another said. “$100 and I eat free, please.”

That’s not the end of the story, though. Although Cari deleted her original video, she claimed that a total of four guests were wearing white at the wedding, all of whom the bride had asked her to speak to about the situation.

According to Cari, the gal in the viral video wearing the wedding dress was “completely clueless.”

“She said that it was her culture to wear that type of dress at a wedding,” Cari explained.

Cari also said that the bride was “100% fine” with her making a TikTok video about the situation and was instructed to tell the guests that they couldn’t sit near the aisles so as not to clash with photos of the bride in her gown.

This is far from the first time such an incident has gone viral on TikTok. In fact, one wedding guest got threatened by a groom after making a video about another guest who wore a white dress to her friend’s wedding in July.

