TikTok boxer roasted after jumping in the ring during Deji vs Wassabi fight

During the main event of the Deji vs Alex Wassabi boxing event, a TikTok boxer hopped into the ring to advertise his social media. The invader was thrown out and the internet isn’t letting him live it down.

The UK vs USA Show Star boxing event was anything if not entertaining. Leading up to the main event, viewers were treated to racially charged rap lyrics, multiple fighters headbutting, and a “rigged” co-main event.

The highlight of the evening for many came during the second round of the main event. Just as things started to heat up between Deji and Wassabi, a random audience member jumped into the ring.

“Golden boy on TikTok,” he shouted, “I’m Golden Boy on TikTok!” There are a few Golden Boy accounts on TikTok, but Louis ‘Golden Boy’ Brow is the only one who was man-handled for clout.

A random guy claiming to be a TikToker just jumped in the ring during the Deji vs Wassabi fight 😂pic.twitter.com/jBQo9HfLkb — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 5, 2022

TikTok boxer roasted for invading Deji v Wassabi event

The person who jumped into the ring during the Deji vs Wassabi fight can be found on TikTok and Instagram using the handle ‘goldenboybrow‘. While he hasn’t made any posts, yet, regarding the incident, he has responded to a few comments.

A number of comments asked if he was the guy who was thrown from the ring, and he has confirmed it was him. However, the majority of the comments on his posts are roasting him for the stunt.

“Bro got thrown out the ring like a toy,” one comment read. “My guy got tossed like pizza dough” and “Bro got folded like an omelet” are accurate descriptions of how Brow was treated during the event.

But who is this mysterious ring jumper? The 21-year-old TikToker is an aspiring boxing content creator who posts motivational and fitness-oriented content.

While numerous comments believe he was farming clout, Brow already has a decent following on his platforms. He currently has 82.5k TikTok followers and 14.1k on Instagram.

For more boxing content, check out the results and a recap of the Deji vs Alex Wassabi event, and stay tuned for more news.