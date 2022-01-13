How to watch Showstar’s UK vs USA boxing event: Stream, fight card, more

Another major boxing showdown is on the way for social media fans, as YouTubers from the USA and the UK are gearing up to determine who’s the fiercest fighter of all. Here’s how to tune in.

Influencer boxing has become a major trend over the past few years, thanks to names like Joe Weller, KSI, and Jake Paul — all YouTubers who have taken their online beefs to the boxing ring.

A slew of other influencers has followed in their footsteps, as seen in the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event in 2021, among a slew of other events.

Now, another major influencer fight card is on the horizon, featuring some unexpected bouts between top social media content creators.

Showstar UK vs USA boxing event fight card

Showstar is putting on a boxing event, pitting YouTubers from the USA and the UK against each other in one of Britain’s biggest venues.

The main card sees British YouTuber Deji Olatunji facing off with American creator Alex Wassabi. This marks the third time Deji has gotten in the boxing ring, following his previous losses against Jake Paul and Vinnie Hacker.

Another fight on the card will feature America’s FaZe Temperrr versus Britain’s King Kenney. Although Temperrr has never boxed before, he’s got a fair history in martial arts, leading some fans to think this could be an easy victory for the FaZe Clan star.

The full event card has not yet been revealed at the time of writing. Stay tuned to Dexerto for further updates about this boxing showdown.

When is the Showstar UK vs USA boxing event?

The Showstar UK vs USA boxing event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Where to watch Showstar UK vs USA boxing match

Fans can purchase tickets to Showstar’s boxing event via Ticketmaster and AXS.

The event will take place at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, setting a grand stage for these YouTuber showdowns.

This event’s announcement follows Jake Paul’s recent victory over UFC champ Tyron Woodley, giving fans another bout to look forward to as the ‘Problem Child’ works out his next fight.