TikTok babysitter mistakenly brings neighbor’s baby on vacation

A TikTok user shared a story from her twenties, where she mistakenly brought her neighbor’s two year old child with her on vacation for a week. The anecdote has social media stunned.

A woman shared one of her most memorable stories on TikTok — and the secret was worth the 30 year-wait to retell it. The events of the story occurred in 1991, when the TikTok user was twenty years old.

The woman used to babysit for her neighbors’ child. But one massive miscommunication resulted in the babysitter accidentally taking the baby on vacation for a week, when she was only supposed to look over the child over night.

Since the babysitter didn’t have their neighbor’s number, she could only send them postcards to keep them updated.

The accident happened when planning for the initial babysitting schedule. Her neighbor asked if the woman could babysit their son over night from Monday to Tuesday. The issue with this arrangement was that the TikToker was planning on going on vacation on Tuesday.

After telling her neighbor this, the neighbor simply replied, “that’s fine, that’s fine.”

The neighbor assumed she’d be taking the son back before going on vacation. But the babysitter completely misunderstood, and brought the two year old child with her for the entire week long vacation without her neighbor’s consent.

“This was like, 1991, so there was no mobile phones, so I didn’t even know the woman’s phone number,” she shared.

Her solution for the problem was to buy and send postcards to the neighbor’s address every day, updating them on their child.

According to her, she had a great time with the child. She “got him food, and just kind of went through the week with this little lad.”

“This would not have gone down the same way today,” one uses commented. Since this story occurred in 1991, times were definitely quite different from 2022. Social media has made such miscommunications rather difficult to make.

The video has gone viral on TikTok, with over 200,000 likes on October 19.