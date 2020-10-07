 The Mountain says he’s “only going to get better” before Eddie Hall fight - Dexerto
The Mountain says he’s “only going to get better” before Eddie Hall fight

Published: 7/Oct/2020 1:28 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 9:40

by Bill Cooney
hafthor bjornsson boxing
Hafthor Bjornsson/YouTube

Eddie Hall The Mountain

Icelandic strongman and Game of Thrones star Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson certainly seems to be looking forward to boxing Eddie Hall in 2021, claiming he’s “only going to get better” before the fight.

Hall challenged Bjornsson to the bout on May 2, just after The Mountain broke his deadlift world record. A date was set shortly after for September 2021, and the training for both strongmen began.

Just under a year to go remains before the two face off, which is plenty of time to train and get in top fighting shape. Both have shared videos of their sparring so far, but the jury’s still out on which of them will actually have the edge.

All things considered though, Haftor certainly seems to be giving his all to try and transform from a world-class strongman into a better boxer than Hall.

Hafthor Bjornsson boxing
thorbjornsson/Instagram
We certainly would not want to step into the ring with Hafthor, good luck Eddie.

According to the Game of Thrones star, the first few weeks of training were by far the worst, as he worked to build up his endurance – crucial for boxing, but not as necessary in the powerlifting and strongman competitions he built himself for.

“The first weeks were completely exhausting, to be honest with you guys, my endurance was s**t,” an out of breath Bjornsson said. “I had a rough time lasting a minute on the bag or doing any kind of work.”

Things seem to be going smoother though if you believe Hafthor, who insists he’s only going to continue to get better ahead of the September 2021 showdown.

Timestamp at 4:07 for mobile viewers.

“I have to train extremely hard and take this very, very seriously, which I am,” Thor said after revealing he was in the gym 5 days a week. “With time, it’s only going to get better.”

Getting better is all well and good, but what really matters is that The Mountain trains enough to take down Hall, who’s been hitting the gym as well, and has even unveiled his own “secret weapon” as he calls it, ahead of the fight.

Entertainment

Viral TikToker Doggface shocked after juice company gifts him new truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:02

by Alice Hearing
DoggFace viral TikTok Oceanspray
TikTok: 420DoggFace280

TikTok

This year might be a huge dumpster fire, but the internet is obsessed with this one TikToker with immaculate vibes, who goes by Doggface online. His positivity has now spread so far that Ocean Spray has bought him a truck and a ton of juice.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca initially blew up on September 25 after he posted a video of him skateboarding along a road to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and drinking from a bottle of cranberry juice. The TikTok has had more than 25 million views, and some of the app’s biggest stars commented about how much they loved the clip.

Stars including King Science, Demi Skipper, Casey Hamilton, and even Marshmello himself lauded the video’s euphoric atmosphere. Cole Walliser, known for his slow-mo celebrity videos straight from the red carpet, even created his own version.

Other people were insanely impressed with one person writing “Gonna tell my kids this was Jesus.” Another person wrote, “This is his world and we’re really just living in it.” The official Twitter account for Fleetwood Mac reshared the post saying “We love this!”. Even band member Mick Fleetwood has himself joined TikTok and recreated the iconic clip.

Instagram: Doggface280
Doggface grew from 700k to more than 2m TikTok followers in less than 2 weeks

As a result, Doggface went from 700,000 followers on TikTok to more than 2 million in less than two weeks. Almost every video he has posted since has comfortably hit more than 1 million views.

Nathan was visibly shocked in a video he posted to his Instagram when Ocean Spray presented him with a cranberry-red, brand new truck filled to the brim with bottles of juice.

Now his fans are even more ecstatic after Doggface posted a video of him driving, instead of skateboarding, still drinking cranberry juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s dreams, with the caption “Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray!”

@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

TikToker IllusionMusic commented “Have no words to describe how awesome this is,” while Dadlifejason wrote “Earned it bro. You made them a BAGGG.”

The glee spread to Twitter too after user @pricklepeach went viral, with more than 360,000 likes on one tweet, revealing the amazing news, and thanking the company’s CEO Tom Hayes for celebrating the internet sensation.

In addition to the generous gift from Ocean Spray, Fleetwood Mac’s hit song has reportedly seen their streams spike, and DoggFace himself has received $10,000 from fans after they learned he had been living in an RV with no running water.

After spreading love and positivity to millions of people online during such a difficult time, Nathan Apodaca deserves nothing less.