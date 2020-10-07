The Mountain says he’s “only going to get better” before Eddie Hall fight - Dexerto

Icelandic strongman and Game of Thrones star Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson certainly seems to be looking forward to boxing Eddie Hall in 2021, claiming he’s “only going to get better” before the fight.

Hall challenged Bjornsson to the bout on May 2, just after The Mountain broke his deadlift world record. A date was set shortly after for September 2021, and the training for both strongmen began.

Advertisement

Just under a year to go remains before the two face off, which is plenty of time to train and get in top fighting shape. Both have shared videos of their sparring so far, but the jury’s still out on which of them will actually have the edge.

All things considered though, Haftor certainly seems to be giving his all to try and transform from a world-class strongman into a better boxer than Hall.

Advertisement

According to the Game of Thrones star, the first few weeks of training were by far the worst, as he worked to build up his endurance – crucial for boxing, but not as necessary in the powerlifting and strongman competitions he built himself for.

“The first weeks were completely exhausting, to be honest with you guys, my endurance was s**t,” an out of breath Bjornsson said. “I had a rough time lasting a minute on the bag or doing any kind of work.”

Read More: Streamer shows off insane home cleanup after WoW addiction goes viral

Things seem to be going smoother though if you believe Hafthor, who insists he’s only going to continue to get better ahead of the September 2021 showdown.

Advertisement

Timestamp at 4:07 for mobile viewers.

“I have to train extremely hard and take this very, very seriously, which I am,” Thor said after revealing he was in the gym 5 days a week. “With time, it’s only going to get better.”

Read More: David Dobrik announces Tesla contest winners with surprise FaceTime calls

Getting better is all well and good, but what really matters is that The Mountain trains enough to take down Hall, who’s been hitting the gym as well, and has even unveiled his own “secret weapon” as he calls it, ahead of the fight.