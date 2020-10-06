David Dobrik announces Tesla contest winners with surprise FaceTime calls - Dexerto

YouTube star David Dobrik has finally revealed the winners of his free Tesla contest — but he had a special surprise in mind for them, which included an unexpected FaceTime call.

David Dobrik is known far and wide throughout the social media sphere for his high-energy vlogs and insane giveaways, which have included everything from thousands of dollars to luxury vehicles.

His latest giveaway includes a similar premise, promising potential U.S. voters the chance of winning a Tesla — with a catch.

The only requirement for fans to win the Tesla was to check their U.S. voter registration status using a special Dobrik-branded website. Once they did this, they were in the clear for a chance at scoring a new car, and a Tesla, at that.

Giving away 5 Teslas to those who are ready to vote!!! https://t.co/9IVVuKdrbw pic.twitter.com/4qWLjL8RuV — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) September 29, 2020

A week later, Dobrik has chosen the winners, which he surprised by giving them a personal Facetime call to deliver the happy news.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Dobrik shared a few of the phone calls, which went out to five lucky contestants that couldn’t believe what he was saying.

One surprised woman appeared to be in the middle of grocery shopping when Dobrik called her, and worried that the whole ordeal might be an elaborate joke — but the YouTuber assured her that it was, indeed, real, causing her to happily announce the news to her friends.

While a few winners were understandably shocked, one contestant humorously opened the call with a very casual, “Hey,” and answered Dobrik’s announcement that she’d won with a blunt “No I didn’t,” which gave the vlog squad a good laugh after the FaceTime went down.

This is far from the first time the YouTuber has given his fans unexpected surprises in person; Dobrik also hand-delivered his merch in April, along with a nice check for several thousand dollars (and keys to a new car).

Up there with the likes of Mr Beast in terms of philanthropy, David Dobrik is truly bringing good into the world thanks to his YouTube earnings, and he’s making sure his viewers are feeling the love.