 David Dobrik announces Tesla contest winners with surprise FaceTime calls - Dexerto
David Dobrik announces Tesla contest winners with surprise FaceTime calls

Published: 6/Oct/2020 22:01 Updated: 6/Oct/2020 22:15

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik poses next to a Tesla with a bow on the hood.
Instagram: David Dobrik

David Dobrik

YouTube star David Dobrik has finally revealed the winners of his free Tesla contest — but he had a special surprise in mind for them, which included an unexpected FaceTime call.

David Dobrik is known far and wide throughout the social media sphere for his high-energy vlogs and insane giveaways, which have included everything from thousands of dollars to luxury vehicles.

His latest giveaway includes a similar premise, promising potential U.S. voters the chance of winning a Tesla — with a catch.

The only requirement for fans to win the Tesla was to check their U.S. voter registration status using a special Dobrik-branded website. Once they did this, they were in the clear for a chance at scoring a new car, and a Tesla, at that.

A week later, Dobrik has chosen the winners, which he surprised by giving them a personal Facetime call to deliver the happy news.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Dobrik shared a few of the phone calls, which went out to five lucky contestants that couldn’t believe what he was saying.

One surprised woman appeared to be in the middle of grocery shopping when Dobrik called her, and worried that the whole ordeal might be an elaborate joke — but the YouTuber assured her that it was, indeed, real, causing her to happily announce the news to her friends.

While a few winners were understandably shocked, one contestant humorously opened the call with a very casual, “Hey,” and answered Dobrik’s announcement that she’d won with a blunt “No I didn’t,” which gave the vlog squad a good laugh after the FaceTime went down.

This is far from the first time the YouTuber has given his fans unexpected surprises in person; Dobrik also hand-delivered his merch in April, along with a nice check for several thousand dollars (and keys to a new car).

Up there with the likes of Mr Beast in terms of philanthropy, David Dobrik is truly bringing good into the world thanks to his YouTube earnings, and he’s making sure his viewers are feeling the love.

Viral TikToker Doggface shocked after juice company gifts him new truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:02

by Alice Hearing
DoggFace viral TikTok Oceanspray
TikTok: 420DoggFace280

TikTok

This year might be a huge dumpster fire, but the internet is obsessed with this one TikToker with immaculate vibes, who goes by Doggface online. His positivity has now spread so far that Ocean Spray has bought him a truck and a ton of juice.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca initially blew up on September 25 after he posted a video of him skateboarding along a road to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac and drinking from a bottle of cranberry juice. The TikTok has had more than 25 million views, and some of the app’s biggest stars commented about how much they loved the clip.

Stars including King Science, Demi Skipper, Casey Hamilton, and even Marshmello himself lauded the video’s euphoric atmosphere. Cole Walliser, known for his slow-mo celebrity videos straight from the red carpet, even created his own version.

Other people were insanely impressed with one person writing “Gonna tell my kids this was Jesus.” Another person wrote, “This is his world and we’re really just living in it.” The official Twitter account for Fleetwood Mac reshared the post saying “We love this!”. Even band member Mick Fleetwood has himself joined TikTok and recreated the iconic clip.

Instagram: Doggface280
Doggface grew from 700k to more than 2m TikTok followers in less than 2 weeks

As a result, Doggface went from 700,000 followers on TikTok to more than 2 million in less than two weeks. Almost every video he has posted since has comfortably hit more than 1 million views.

Nathan was visibly shocked in a video he posted to his Instagram when Ocean Spray presented him with a cranberry-red, brand new truck filled to the brim with bottles of juice.

Now his fans are even more ecstatic after Doggface posted a video of him driving, instead of skateboarding, still drinking cranberry juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s dreams, with the caption “Thanks for the new wheels ocean spray!”

@mickfleetwood@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

TikToker IllusionMusic commented “Have no words to describe how awesome this is,” while Dadlifejason wrote “Earned it bro. You made them a BAGGG.”

The glee spread to Twitter too after user @pricklepeach went viral, with more than 360,000 likes on one tweet, revealing the amazing news, and thanking the company’s CEO Tom Hayes for celebrating the internet sensation.

In addition to the generous gift from Ocean Spray, Fleetwood Mac’s hit song has reportedly seen their streams spike, and DoggFace himself has received $10,000 from fans after they learned he had been living in an RV with no running water.

After spreading love and positivity to millions of people online during such a difficult time, Nathan Apodaca deserves nothing less.