Mike Tyson gives concerning health update ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has given a concerning health update on himself ahead of his fight with Jake Paul, saying it is “hard to walk” at the minute.

When Jake Paul and Mike Tyson announced that they’d be fighting, plenty of critics quickly pointed to the massive age between them both as the biggest sticking point with the fight. That’s before you mention Tyson’s experience and Jake moving up in weight once again.

Since it was first announced, ‘Iron’ Mike has gone through a few health issues. Most notably, the 58-year-old pulled out of the original fight date of July 20 after he suffered an ulcer flare-up during a cross-country flight across the US.

Fast forward a few months, and Tyson has repeatedly said he’ll be healthy enough to meet Jake on November 15. However, his body is feeling the pain a bit already.

The boxing legend was a part of the commentary team for the Cage Wars event in Schenectady, New York on September 13 and gave a bit of an insight into his pre-fight work.

“It’s hard to walk right now. But two months from now I’m going to be perfect,” Tyson said, admitting that things are “a little shaky’’ too.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

The former heavyweight king also told the commentary team that he has sparred six rounds and “the fight is won in the gym.” So, he’ll be ramping things up in the coming weeks.

As it stands, the November 15 fight will take place over eight rounds, each being two minutes in length. Jake had suggested upping that to ten rounds at three minutes, but that hasn’t changed yet.

It has been reported that Tyson will undergo more rigorous testing than normal. This is because Netflix and other organizers have concerns about his health.

That won’t be done until November 14, so, that could spell disaster for the fight less than a day out. However, Jake hasn’t drafted a backup fighter in yet. So, he is confident it will go ahead.