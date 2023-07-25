That So Raven’s star says she has “weird” psychic visions in real life

Can Raven Symoné gaze into the future? The That’s So Raven star just revealed she actually gets psychic visions.

Perhaps one of the most iconic Disney Channel shows to date is That’s So Raven.

The show focuses on a young teenage girl as she navigates high school with her two best friends. The twist? She is psychic and consistently has visions of the future.

The titular character of the Disney show is played by actress Raven Symoné. And apparently, all of those psychic visions she pretended to have on That’s So Raven weren’t so far-fetched.

Is Raven Symoné from That’s So Raven psychic?

On July 24, Raven uploaded a new episode of her podcast with her wife, Miranda Maday.

During Episode 3 of the podcast, the two discussed psychic powers in the real world. Unexpectedly, the Disney star revealed that she has visions of her own.

She said, “I do have moments where I really will just stare, and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension, and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird. There will be a time when I’m walking and I’ll trip over nothing.”

The popular actress went on to admit that she doesn’t believe people who advertise as professional psychics.

Raven added, “Now if you sit me down and somebody’s like, ‘Look into my crystal ball,’ I’m gonna be like, ‘Give me my money back.’ But I do believe there is natural auras that hold the experiences of all of our people, totally.”

The actress is still currently playing the iconic psychic character on TV, this time in Disney Channel series Raven’s Home.

