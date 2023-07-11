Disney star Skai Jackson slammed for “scamming” fans with giveaway 

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson has been dragged by the internet for demanding that fans send her $5 for the “chance to win a MacBook” in an online raffle.

Raffles can be fun. The idea of the game is to spend a certain amount to join in the hopes of winning a prize. Usually, the money spent on raffle tickets will be used for the prizes, with whatever’s left over usually going to a specific cause.

Article continues after ad

However, former Jessie star Skai Jackson, 21, is now under fire for hosting her own raffle, with people arguing that the $5 dollar entry fee is too expensive. Some are also accusing the star of keeping some of the money herself.

Jackson, who has over 21 million followers on TikTok, explained the giveaway and consequently defended herself on TikTok live.

“It is not that serious, for a damn $5. It is called a raffle, I don’t know if you guys have been to school before but I know I’ve been to school and we used to have raffles all the time,” she said, pointedly.

Article continues after ad

Seemingly responding to a comment about the fees, Jackson continued, “The money goes toward the prize, and like I said, if there’s anything left over I’m doing a second giveaway soon. So that’s what it’s going toward.”

Jackson then went on the defense, acknowledging that despite asking for money for the giveaway, she was not seeking nor did she need monetary compensation.

“I do not need money. Me personally, I do not need money. And I’m not saying this like, in a bragging way or anything like that, or in a mean way. I’m just letting you guys know I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Fans accused Skai of scamming money from fans

Since starting the raffle, several fans have criticized the star for the prizes, saying $5 is too much.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One person said: “So basically all of Skai’s fans pooled their money together to buy 1 fan a Mac? A celebrity is supposed to buy it & the money given goes to a charity.”

Another wrote: “Skai Jackson is on TikTok live telling children to send her $5 to her cashapp for a chance to win a MacBook. She claims she doesn’t need the money, so then why is she charging for entry? This not weird to y’all?”

Article continues after ad

“This sounds like a scam to me,” a third person said.

However, some are also defending the internet star, saying $5 is a fair price for what you may win.

“People are so miserable…it’s 5 dollars, if you don’t want to give it then don’t,” one person argued.

Another said: “Bro 5$ isn’t even a lot and you have a chance of winning a Macbook.”

Jackson shared on her Instagram story that a winner for the MacBook has now been selected.