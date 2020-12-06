Terry Crews takes over Twitch in first-ever stream for charity

Terry Crews and his son, Isaiah Crews, streamed for the very first time on Twitch to help raise money for the American Red Cross’ Hope For The Holidays campaign and produced some laughs and memorable moments along the way.

Terry Crews is one of the most beloved celebrities on the internet. Fans love him for his acting, artistry, and all-round wholesomeness. However, they love him even more for his upbeat and positive attitude towards life and his stance on important issues.

In his latest act of kindness and selflessness, Terry Crews streamed for the first time on Twitch to help raise money for the American Red Cross. He was joined by his son, Isaiah Crews, who has followed in his father’s footsteps as an actor.

“So guys, we are here to raise money for the American Red Cross. Their Hope For The Holidays,” he said. “You see our sweaters?” Terry and Isaiah Crews were both wearing matching Christmas sweaters.

“2020 has been a hard year. It’s been hard,” he added. “We really, really want to do our part and make sure people have what they need for the holidays, which is very very important. We’re willing to do what it takes.”

It wasn’t long before they got stuck into Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc. Isaiah Crews described it as “a murder mystery visual novel where you just figure out the killer.” It was an entertaining roller-coaster ride, and donations kept rolling in.

However, the most wholesome moment happened when the father and son teamed up to sing Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles.’ It was a throwback to when Terry Crews absolutely nailed it during a famous scene in White Chicks.

Terry and Isaiah Crews streamed for two hours, and in that time, raised more than $20,000 for the American Red Cross. It averaged a little under 4,000 viewers, and the highest number of concurrent viewers was 7,686.

However, it was viewed by more than 216,794 people throughout the stream, and an extra 100,000 tuned into the VOD as well.

In the end, their Twitch debut was a success, and they’ll be back again in a few weeks to do it all again.