Taylor Swift fans desperate for Swiftie doll from Eras Tour concerts

TikTok’s latest obsession is an inflatable doll of Taylor Swift along with the plethora of Eras Tour merch that is already available.

Swifties are having the time of their lives as Taylor has been performing for her Eras Tour across the United States while re-releasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and selling merch at the same time.

The pop star is even in talks to make a TV show with Alice Birch, part of the Succession writing team, as she takes on center stage at multiple places.

Just like the singer, her inflatable doll is also grabbing the attention of people as they try to figure out where exactly can they get the doll.

The viral doll has only been shared once by a Swift fan on TikTok as the popstar’s face is on the inflatable along with a shimmery bodysuit. The user wrote in the caption that the doll is “your sign to get an inflatable Taylor Swift for your friendship bracelets” and it’s gotten around 1 million views.

Swifties desperate to buy inflatable Taylor Swift doll

The Taylor doll has multiple bracelets on both its hands as the Swiftie urges everybody to buy it claiming it’s one merch item every fan should have.

The purpose of the doll is to have customized faces on it, be it of celebrities or somebody close to you, and is pretty easily available.

However, the intentions of the fan were realized by Swifties as they rushed to get their hands on it. A fan said: “OMG look at her eyes! I want one. Where did you get this?”

Meanwhile, other users shared that they “need it” and that “this is the best thing ever. I like it better than The Eras merch to be honest.”

Whats unusual is that no one has shared exactly where it can be found, but given it’s targeted at Swifties, they’ll probably find it before long.