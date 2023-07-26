Taylor Swift is in talks to make a TV show with Succession writer

Pop star Taylor Swift may be joining forces with Succession writer Alice Birch to make a new feminist TV show.

Taylor Swift may be best known for her song writing skills, but she’s also becoming pretty savvy behind the camera.

After directing her own music videos for the songs ME!, The Man, Cardigan, Willow, Anti-Hero, and Bejeweled, Swift had announced her plans to direct her first feature length film with an original script that she wrote. This also comes after her first short film, All Too Well, managed to generate Oscar buzz.

And now, Swift is tackling the TV world, and to do so she has joined forces with acclaimed playwright and Succession writer, Alice Birch.

Taylor Swift and Succession writer want a “meta-feminist” show

Taylor Swift is reportedly currently in talks with screenwriter Alice Birch to make a new “meta-feminist” TV show. The reason Swift wishes to work with Birch is due to her time on HBO’s cultural hit Succession, particularly her crafting of the character Shiv Roy, the only daughter in the show’s central family.

“Alice is an ideal writing partner as she helped shape Succession character Shiv Roy. seeing how she moulded this character, who existed in a male-dominated environment, caught Taylor’s eye,” an insider explained to The Sun.

As for what the show could be about, Swift’s own love life could be the inspiration. Since the singer has been able to turn her own heartache into art before, as the insider continues: “This translates easily on to the screen and there are so many threads they can take from it. It is really exciting and something Taylor is looking to branch out into.”

The project will be helmed by Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind Nomadland and The Shape of Water. So far details surrounding the show, including its cast and plot, are limited – Swift is known for keeping some projects secret, albums Folklore and Evermore are a testament to that – but there is still plenty of buzz. Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield even described the singer as “a once in a generation artist and storyteller.”

“It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” the pair explained in a statement (via the Daily Mail).

