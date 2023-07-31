Taylor Frankie Paul arrest footage shows Mormon influencer’s arrest after domestic abuse charges

Footage of TikTok star Taylor Frankie Paul has been released and shows the influencer being arrested for domestic violence after “throwing metal chairs” at her boyfriend in front of one of her children.

Taylor Paul is a Mormon TikToker with over 4 million followers on the platform. A couple of months ago she was shrouded in controversy when she admitted to “swinging.”

In February 2023, the New York Post reportedly obtained records from the Herriman Police Department which stated that Taylor Frankie Paul had been arrested on February 19 for a count of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

The arrest footage has now been released from the Herriman Police Department and shows the influencer getting arrested for alleged domestic abuse charges.

In the 15-minute-long video, police are seen arriving at the scene of Paul’s house where she and her partner, Dakota Mortensen, had gotten into a verbal argument that had lasted for several hours.

According to Paul’s statement to the police in the video footage, Mortensen had picked her up after she’d been out on a girl’s night and then went on to push her as they got back to her house, which had started the argument.

However, according to Mortensen, after he had picked up Paul from her night out, she had continued to “bawl her eyes out.”

Explaining that his girlfriend had just gone through a divorce and a separation with her two kids, Mortensen told the police that Paul was going through a lot at the time and was “going through a lot of pain at the moment.”

He went on to explain that the argument had started in the car about Paul being drunk, as Mortensen argued that they as a couple tried to stay away from that but that Paul had been drinking more due to the divorce and separation.

Mortensen then told police that he had tried to leave Paul’s home, but that she wouldn’t let him. This lead to him “shoving” Paul out of his way to try to leave, but without success.

It’s later revealed that Paul had been throwing furniture toward Mortensen, which then had gone on to hit one of Paul’s children. Luckily, the child ended up showing no signs of injury.

At the end of the video, Paul’s mom arrives at the scene just as police decide to arrest Paul for domestic violence. Paul went on to plead not guilty to charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, aggravated assault, child abuse, and criminal mischief.

Her case is currently pending. Mortensen has continued to make appearances in Paul’s TikTok videos since the incident.