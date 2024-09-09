MomTok’s Taylor Frankie Paul is confident she won’t have a career-ending scandal

Taylor Frankie Paul revealed she’s confident that another scandal wouldn’t end her career and claims she’d create a whole new MomTok if she had to.

Taylor Frankie Paul, 30, instantly went viral in 2022 when she revealed she and her now ex-husband Tate Paul’s ‘soft swinging’ scandal within the Mormon community.

Though the scandal could have ended her career, Taylor’s leadership on MomTok, a group of Mormon women who come together to make content on TikTok, overcame letting her fans and loved ones down.

But, when she was faced with a domestic violence arrest one year later against her current boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, Taylor was faced with another questionable controversy that she had to speak for.

Fast forward another year, and she’d be given the opportunity of a lifetime by joining the cast of Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. While the show was being filmed, Taylor and the ladies of MomTok came together and let their millions of followers know they were back and better than ever.

Though anything can happen, Taylor isn’t afraid of a career-ending scandal and believes that she’ll never be involved with one again, saying, “No, not if I have anything to do with it,” when asked if she feared her career would end if one more controversy was exposed.

“No more scandals,” Taylor told Dexerto. “And, I’m hoping lessons learned, that there will never be anything like that again for me.”

While she did keep a low profile after her 2022 swinging scandal, Taylor said that as long as she “accepts” herself, she shouldn’t have any issue with what comes next – whether good or bad.

And though she’s had to “brush things off” when it comes to fans’ opinions, Taylor said she’s sticking with MomTok no matter what, adding that she’d even “start a new one” if she had to.