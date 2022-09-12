TikToker Camille Munday responds to Taylor Paul backlash

TikTok influencer Camille Munday has shared her side of the Mormon MomTok drama, issuing an apology to fellow content creator Taylor Paul.

Camille Munday is a TikToker known for uploading lifestyle, fashion and comical videos. Launching her TikTok account in December 2019, Munday can often be seen alongside other key members of ‘Mormon MomTok’ such as Miranda McWhorter and Taylor Paul.

Paul revealed in June that she would be getting a divorce from Tate Paul, after she explained the couple had been “soft swinging” with other members of her social circle.

Many members of the Mormon MomTok group decided to cut ties with Paul, and now, Camille Munday has finally addressed the situation on her account.

Camille Munday apologizes to Taylor Paul amid Mormon Momtok drama

Amid the dissolution of Taylor Paul’s friendship with other Mormon MomTok creators, Camille Munday has used to the viral video platform to discuss the situation. Munday began to explain that “this is really scary for me. I don’t like this stuff whatsoever, I just try and stay silent and private.”

“I don’t think it’s doing me any good anymore. I think it’s allowing other people to write my story for me…So I’m gonna start with the Taylor situation. I want to admit I know I handled it wrong,” continued the TikToker.

Munday said that she “acted out of anger and I was triggered because similar things happened like this in my past growing up…but I did apologize to Taylor a while back and I should have involved myself.”

“I should have just stayed out of it. I’m learning, I’m growing and that’s one thing that I’ve learned.”

Back in May, Taylor Paul explained during a livestream that she and her then-husband had been “soft swinging” within their friend group. No member of the group would go “all the way” unless their partner was present, though Paul later admitted that she engaged with an unnamed person sexually.

“It wasn’t like I was going around like hooking up with my friend’s husband. It was like, we were at a party, I got belligerent, and we went and messed around by ourselves rather than the whole group,” added the TikToker.

Paul added that she learned “her true friends really come out” in situations like this, though she added she wouldn’t say their names. However, many assumed Munday and more were part of the unfolding drama.