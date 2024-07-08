Why people are exposing the truth about themselves: TikTok’s “deeper level” trend explained

TikTokers are going viral for revealing life-changing experiences and how they have affected their feelings on a “deeper level.”

To partake in the viral trend, TikTokers first expose themselves on a surface level by saying, “If you were to ask me how I’m doing… I’d say…”

They follow up by revealing only a bit of how they truly feel. Topics could be about their favorite show and how it’s changed their life or how a breakup altered their perspective for good.

After giving viewers a glimpse of their feelings, they add, “But if you were to ask me on a deeper level… I’d say…” Users then go in-depth about how they’ve changed because of that one particular thing.

In one viral post, Love Island USA fan Yaz shared that on a surface level, the show was “amazing television.”

But on a deeper level, it changed her perspective of what it’s like to be a “girl’s girl” and showed her that it’s possible to be united in support of your friends.

In another viral TikTok of the “deeper level” trend, user Owen Willis put a comical spin on what he revealed. At first, he said people who walk slowly only “kinda” annoy him.

But when it was time to explain why, the TikToker shared how much people who walk slowly truly make him feel.

TikTok: owenwillis Owen Willis revealed how much slow walkers get under his skin and ruin his day.

“I cannot f*cking stand slow walkers. How hard is it to just put one foot in front of the other at a faster pace? It ruins my day… especially when they have no spatial awareness,” he ranted.

Yuval, who has gone viral for the love triangle that unraveled online between him and Ayame, and Oliver, also shared how much his life changed in the last six months.

TikTok: yuvaltheterrible Yuval explained how his life has changed over the last six months by saying he finally has control over his life and couldn’t be happier about it.

He said that he was “finally doing better,” but on a deeper level, he felt liberated to control himself and his life for the first time.

TikTok’s “deeper level” trend isn’t the only viral fad where users reveal something about themselves. In the “match my freak” trend, creators expose their weird habits in hopes of relating to others.

In the “my favorite animal” trend, users reveal their wild side that not many people see unless it’s triggered.