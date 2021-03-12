Tayler Holder criticized after calling firemen to rescue Markell Washington in house stunt - Dexerto

TikTok star Tayler Holder is being called out by viewers after he posted a TikTok showing the fire department rescuing fellow TikToker Markell Washington from a window ledge, some saying it was a “waste of the firemen’s time.”

It’s not uncommon for popular TikTokers to get caught up in some bizarre situations. With stars like Bryce Hall and others pulling pranks on the regular, creators are constantly looking for the next shocking thing they can do to surprise their fans.

But Tayler Holder’s new TikTok actually ended up getting him and his friends more backlash than praise, after they ended up calling the fire department to rescue their friend Markell Washington.

At the start of the video, Tayler explained, “so, we had this awesome idea that we thought of, and it was to launch Markell up there, and now he can’t get down.” Sure enough, Markell was stood on the ledge of a huge window, with seemingly no way to get down.

Tayler told his friend that “don’t worry Markell, we have an idea on the way right now,” and that idea arrived in the form of three firetrucks. The firefighters had to come into the house and help get the TikToker down with a ladder.

While the group seemed to find the bizarre situation funny, many people flocked to the comments to express their disappointment in the video. “Why didn’t they just get him down with their own ladder instead of wasting the firemen’s time?” one user wrote.

“This video is disappointing,” another wrote. “They leave everything behind to rush for emergencies. Their work is not a joke.”

However, there were also some commenters defending the group of TikTokers, saying, “I don’t understand why everyone is pressed in the comments. They act as if all 106 fire stations in LA are at their house.”

While it might not have originally been their intention to get the fire department involved, many fans are expressing frustration with the video. The TikTok now has 1.9 million views and over 490,000 likes.

Some viewers are wondering whether there will be any more context on the situation, as many have been left baffled as to how Markell got up there in the first place.