Tati Westbrook reveals how Halo Beauty lawsuit ruined her health

Beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook has explained how badly the lawsuit involving her company Halo Beauty impacted her health, saying she “did not handle it well.”

With over 8 million subscribers on her channel, Tati Westbrook is a huge name in the YouTube beauty community, and has been uploading videos since 2010.

In 2018, the influencer founded her own vitamin supplement company, Halo Beauty, but in October 2020 she and her husband James were sued by their former business partner Clark Swanson for “breach of contract, gross negligence, and fraudulent inducement.”

This followed her highly public drama with fellow beauty influencer James Charles in 2019, which ultimately saw her lose hundreds and thousands of subscribers.

Now, in a Q&A video uploaded to her channel titled ‘Clearing the Air,’ Westbrook has detailed the huge toll that the ongoing Halo Beauty lawsuit has had on her overall health.

“Then this lawsuit hit, which really just blindsided us, and I did not handle it well,” she said. “It definitely did a number on my health. It was right after the filing that my health just declined. It just went right downhill, I lost a lot of weight. I was so stressed out, I felt betrayed.”

Tati added: “I felt embarrassed. Like a lot of the things being said about me publicly were unfair and untrue. And I was just so devastated that I kind of just shut down.”

After mentioning that she had broken up with her husband at that time, she went on to say: “I look back and I’m like how did I even make it through this time and get back,” adding that that year she spent her first Christmas alone.

Westbrook said that she’s still in litigation, but when or how the case is resolved remains to be seen.