Addison Rae roasted for bizarre outfit in viral TIkTok: “Why even wear pants?”

TikTok star Addison Rae is getting heat on social media after uploading a viral video wearing what many critics are deeming questionable items of clothing.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s most-followed content creators (and one of its richest). The Louisiana native boasts over 85 million followers on the app and has even starred in a major Netflix film, ‘He’s All That.’

Despite her growing cosmetics empire and budding music career, Rae isn’t above being roasted in her comment sections on TikTok — and one of her latest videos is resulting in some brutal takes on her fashion sense.

On October 27, Rae broke it down with some choreography to Young Nudy’s Yeah Yeah, but viewers weren’t exactly focused on her dance moves.

Addison Rae’s unusual outfit gets roasted by fans

Instead, Rae’s unusual outfit stole the show, earning it over 35 million views. The TikToker wore a white cropped tank top with a pair of denim chaps and a set of pink bloomers. The chaps seem to be taking over the comments section, with users baffled at how they even qualify as “pants.”

“At that point, why even wear pants?” one user wrote.

“What’s the point of the pants?” another asked.

Still others had hilarious comparisons to make, with one viewer writing: “Kind of like eating soup with a fork.”

“What school thinks I’m gonna wear if they allow ripped jeans,” another fan joked.

While the comments under her viral TikTok are unabashedly confused by her outfit, plenty of fans have defended Rae on other platforms, with some comparing it to iconic fits from the likes of JLO and Rihanna.

This latest public roasting follows Rae’s recent ban from TikTok, which ironically happened after the star claimed she’d complained about the state of social media.

Now, it looks like she’s officially back on the app — and it doesn’t seem like she’s letting the trolls control her fashion sense, as she received some similar comments for her fit at the 2021 MTV Awards.