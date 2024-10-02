Logan Paul says “frivolous” Prime Hydration forever chemicals lawsuit has been dismissed

Logan Paul has revealed that the lawsuit claiming Prime Hydration had dangerous “forever chemicals” in the popular sports drink has been dismissed.

In early 2024, rumors that Prime Hydration boasted dangerous levels of “forever chemicals” began surfacing across social media following an update from a lawsuit filed in 2023.

Logan quickly hit back at the claims in a video on social media, saying the “little study that was conducted by a lawyer is absolute bullsh*t.”

“They’re claiming that Prime has 0.06 parts per trillion, but the EPA says anything under 1.1 is undetectable,” he added.

Article continues after ad

He also hit out at a creator on TikTok for spreading “misinformation” about the brand in regards to the ongoing lawsuit and threatened to sue him, as well.

During an October 2 episode of his Impaulsive podcast with KSI and MrBeast, Logan revealed that the lawsuit was dismissed after over a year of battling things out in court.

Article continues after ad

“The lawsuit got dismissed,” he said. “The plaintiff had the chance to amend it, but she chose not to. She’s coming back with one really weak ass claim that’s probably also going to get dismissed.”

Article continues after ad

“It’s just an example of people reaching, trying to get a quick buck on a frivolous lawsuit that actually has no merit or is based on nothing.”

That’s not the only lawsuit that Logan said has been dismissed, either. Back in May 2024, Prime was hit with a class action lawsuit that claimed the energy drinks had more than the advertised 200mg of caffeine.

“In addition to the forever chemicals lawsuit getting dropped, so did the caffeine one. That one also got dismissed,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Although the lawsuits have been dismissed showing that the claims were unsubstantiated, Logan says the damage has already been done to the company.

“Regardless, the rumor still got out there, and lowkey, the damage is done,” he said.

Article continues after ad

That’s not the only topic they talked about during the Impaulsive episode. MrBeast promised that the upcoming ‘Beast Games’ show on Amazon Prime Video will “blow your mind” once it’s released.