Tati Westbrook explains sudden closure of Tati Beauty makeup brand

YouTuber Tati Westbrook has announced that her makeup line, Tati Beauty, is closing, but explained that there was “no drama” and “no scandal” involved.

Tati Westbrook is a YouTuber with over 8 million subscribers, and is one of the most well-known names in the beauty space on the website.

Alongside her YouTube channel, she also runs vitamin company, Halo Beauty, and her makeup range, Tati Beauty, which she launched in 2019.

In 2020 she was sued by her business partner for Halo Beauty over a “breach of contract, gross negligence, and fraudulent inducement,” and according to a video released in October 2021, she is still in litigation.

Advertisement

On November 4, Westbrook uploaded a video titled ‘Why I’m Closing Tati Beauty’ in which she announced that her cosmetics range is closing down, much to the surprise of fans and customers.

“The timing had to be correct for me to sit down, where decisions were made very final, and let you all know that Tati Beauty is closing its doors,” she said. “We are no longer selling product online. And I say that with a heavy heart.”

She explained that the global health situation was a contributing factor to the closure, going on to add: “And then, of course, you guys are aware of the outside litigation that really impacted my life in full. So that kind of T-boned everything, and here we are.”

Advertisement

Read More: Olivia Rodrigo reacts after her perfect lookalike goes viral on TikTok

However, Westbrook also clarified that there was “no drama, no weird hard feelings, no scandal,” and that it was just the “timing of the world and outside litigation” that ultimately resulted in the company’s closure.

Many fans were shocked by the sudden announcement, with some revealing that they had only just recently purchased from her online store, and others saying they were disappointed that they didn’t manage to order anything in time.

Despite that, the comment section was also flooded with support from fans who commended her on the quality of her products.