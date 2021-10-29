Tana Mongeau’s wallpaper of Kylie Jenner’s baby has the internet divided

YouTuber Tana Mongeau has divided opinion after fans spotted that she has a picture of Kylie Jenner’s child, Stormi, as her phone wallpaper, with some describing it as “weird” and “creepy.”

Tana Mongeau is a popular influencer with over 5 million subscribers, best known for her wild storytime content, sharing the details of her life with her loyal fans.

On October 28, some eagle-eyed fans spotted that in an image of the star taken by someone else, her phone wallpaper was a picture of a baby. On closer inspection, people matched up the image, and realized it was an image of Kylie Jenner’s baby Stormi, surrounded by bubbles, that Kylie originally posted back in 2020.

After the image was uploaded on Instagram, Kylie’s friend Stassie Baby weighed in and said, “this is weird,” which promptly led to others sharing their opinion on the wallpaper choice, though it’s safe to say they were divided.

Some firmly agreed with Stassie’s opinion that it’s a little weird to have someone else’s baby as your wallpaper. “No that actually is weird. She don’t even know that little girl…” one user wrote, another saying, “I’m sorry but Stassie is so good with Stormi so I feel like if she is weirded out then we all should be.”

Others described Tana’s decision to set the image as her wallpaper as “creepy” and “concerning.”

However, there were also many people who defended the influencer, saying they didn’t see anything wrong with it. TikTok star Griffin Johnson wrote: “Or maybe it’s because she’s a cute ass baby.”

“Idk it’s just a cute pic I don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” another commenter wrote.

Tana herself has yet to respond to the discussion, but it certainly has caused a stir on Instagram among fans.