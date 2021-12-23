Tana Mongeau freaks out after spider crawls on her during YouTube video

YouTuber Tana Mongeau was left terrified after an unexpected visitor made an appearance while filming a haul video for her channel.

Tana Mongeau is a content creator with a large following across multiple different websites, including over 5 million subscribers on her popular YouTube channel.

She’s well-known for her viral storytime videos in which she shares the details of crazy episodes from her life, along with fashion and beauty content.

But her $3000 Amazon haul video uploaded on December 22 turned out to be an arachnophobe’s worst nightmare when an uninvited guest showed up only three minutes in.

Tana Mongeau flips out after discovering a spider during YouTube video

While Tana was in the middle of introducing her merch, unbeknownst to her at the time, a spider could be seen crawling across her jumper. The next time we saw the eight-legged creature it was clinging on to the influencer’s hair, much to viewers’ horror.

Advertisement

She finally noticed its presence when it crawled onto her leg, after which she began screaming and flailing to try and get it off her. Tana even had to go to the bathroom to throw up, before her friends eventually managed to get rid of the creature.

(Topic begins at 2:30)

In a clip she filmed while editing the video, she said: “I’m watching this in editing right now and I’m literally having a full-blown panic attack again from that yesterday.”

“It was on me for so long before I knew. If you know anything about me you know I would rather someone put a loaded Glock 9 in my mouth and play Russian roulette than have gone through what you just saw in that clip,” she added.

Advertisement

Read More: TikTok is opening restaurants to sell viral food

There were plenty of fans who related to Tana’s reaction to the spider, and some even said her response was “the funniest thing [they’ve] ever seen.”

The video has no doubt got everyone double-checking their clothes in case of any creepy crawlies that have gone unnoticed.