Tana Mongeau blasts Mads Lewis’ claims of “switching up” on her

YouTube star Tana Mongeau is taking shots at TikToker Mads Lewis after fans claimed Tana “switched up” on her, despite formerly being besties.

Tana Mongeau hasn’t exactly been in any major drama that we’ve covered here on Dexerto for some time now… but it looks like things are heating up between Jake Paul’s ex-boo and another big influencer after all this time.

Over the weekend, Tana Mongeau publicly blasted TikTok star Mads Lewis, who was notably part of that major love-quadrant between Nessa Barrett, Josh Richards, and Jaden Hossler back in 2021.

Tana and Mads actually used to be quite close — at least, that’s how it seemed from the outside. But now, Tana is putting those rumors to rest and is arguing that she and Mads were never BFFs, after all.

Instagram: madslewis Mads Lewis is a popular figure on TikTok.

Tana Mongeau says she and Mads Lewis were never close friends

Although Tana and Mads looked like friends to fans, the two got into some beef after they made a few shady comments toward each other on social media. Things got worse when commenters claimed that Tana had “switched up” on Mads.

On a May 19 episode of the CANCELLED podcast, Tana addressed the apparent feud between them, saying there was no way for her to “switch up” on Mads, since they were never actually that close to begin with.

According to Tana, they’d never hung out solo and had only exchanged a handful of Snapchats with each other. She recalled one phone call with Mads, where she was drunk and supporting her during her breakup with Jaden Hossler.

“We’ve never hung out when the sun is out. We’ve never hung out alone. We’ve never done anything together at all. I couldn’t tell you anything about her. Respectfully, Mads, you don’t know me well enough to know what me switching up would look like. You were never in Point A for me to switch up to Point B, you know?”

(Topic begins at 1:07:00)

However, fans are calling Tana out for apparently lying about her friendship with Mads, with more than a few angry commenters bringing up past instances where the YouTuber allegedly called Lewis her “little sister.”

Instagram: teatoktalk Fans were quick to point out alleged inconsistencies in Tana’s side of the story.

For now, it doesn’t look like Mads has publicly responded to Tana’s latest jab — but we’ll make sure to keep you updated on the latest drama right here at Dexerto.