Sykkuno trolls Valkyrae’s new merch drop and drives her mad

During a Mario Kart stream alongside Mizkif, Ludwig, and Fuslie, Valkyrae confronted Sykkuno about his thoughts regarding her new merch line.

After almost three years since her last branded set of merch, YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter announced she will be releasing nine items on September 24. Following her announcement, she tweeted to her friends and fans that she will be able to send out 100 boxes for people to model before release.

While playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on stream, the group started talking about Rae’s merch in which Sykkuno chimed in: “Can I get the one that looks like pizza?”

my apparel drops late september!!!! so excited for you all to see it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! here's some details: 3 crewnecks

1 hoodie

2 sweats

2 tshirts

1 mika plushy XS – 5XL

pre-order system so it won't sell out on drop

aiming for worldwide shipping — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) August 26, 2021

Valkrae confronts Sykkuno for his comment

“Okay, Sykkuno. You have some AUDACITY to call it a pizza. You know how many people told me that you said it looks like a pizza today?” The 100 Thieves co-owner responded to her friend’s comment with a little bit of frustration in her voice.

Referencing the tie-dye version of her “Radiant Spirits” hoodie and sweatpants from Valkyrae’s upcoming merch drop, Sykkuno explained that he didn’t mean anything malicious with his comment.

“What, you don’t like pizza? It’s a compliment! I have a blanket that looks like a burrito, and it’s one of my favorites,” he replied — seemingly making Rae realize what he intended with his comment while she says: “Actually, pizza is good.”

Sykkuno makes a request

After she calmed down, she replied to the streamer: “If I get top eight, you have to model my merch.”

He agreed to her with a request of his own: “Whoever models the pizza merch has to hold a slice of pizza.” He then quickly adjusted his request so that he must beat the YouTube streamer at the game they are currently playing.

Going on with the race, Sykkuno asked if Mizkif can be the one that models the ‘pizza merch,’ after which he immediately perked up and said he’s down with that.

While Sykkuno did end up finishing that round above Valkyrae, the group seemed to forget the bet when celebrating.

Maybe we will randomly see a picture of Mizkif holding a piece of pizza while modeling the tie-dye merch soon.