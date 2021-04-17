Summit1g reveals insane $100,000 diamond-crusted custom mouse - Dexerto

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar proudly showed fans a diamond-encrusted mouse he received from Finalmouse, and he was surprised to learn it’s estimated to be worth around $100,000.

Massive streamers like Summit1g receive gifts from their sponsors from time to time. It’s one of the many perks of the job. But while there’s nothing extraordinary about receiving a new mouse, it’s a big deal when it’s encrusted with $100,000 worth of diamonds.

Summit1g shared the news on social media, although he had no idea how much it was worth.

As far as he knew, it was a limited edition Finalmouse designed specifically for him, and it was encrusted with diamonds, which he thought was cool.

Sorry for being late. Was picking up this bad boy. @finalmouse pic.twitter.com/MbuNqnjyPM — summit1g (@summit1g) April 16, 2021

He showed off the mouse on stream and talked about it with his fans. “I know this is going to sound like a douchebag thing to say, but these are real diamonds,” he said as he proudly held it in front of the camera.

At first, he wasn’t sure if the diamonds were real. It wasn’t until Finalmouse told him he needed to “get them steam cleaned at a jeweler every once in a while” that he realized they were the real deal.

But even then, he didn’t know how much it was actually worth. Fans started telling him it was worth $100,000, which he didn’t believe. But then he was shocked to learn it was actually true.

“Damn,” he said. “This thing is going to be taken and put into a safe every night.”

He promised to take good care of it and vowed he wouldn’t use it for regular gaming. Instead, he planned on using other versions of the same mouse without the diamonds.

It’s crazy to think a $100,000 mouse exists, let alone for it to be received as a gift.

There’s no doubt Summit’s diamond mouse will instantly become one of his most prized possessions.