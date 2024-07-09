ALGS accused of delaying thousands in prize pool payments

Multiple Apex Legends pros have taken to social media to accuse the Apex Legends Global Series of delaying and mixing up prize pool payments.

Chase ‘Shooby’ Vasquez finished sixth in the 2024 North American Split 1 Pro League and 16th in the Split 2 Playoffs.

But he has since accused the league of failing to pay out a large portion of the prize pool he won with Elev8 Gaming during the first North American Pro League split of 2024 and the Split 1 Playoffs on July 9.

“I was paid only $512 of the $5600 I’m owed by ALGS ($2000 for pro league split 1 & $3600 for playoffs split 1) these tourneys were played months ago,” he claimed.

Shooby included a screenshot of an email from EsportsEngine, a tournament organizer that has run multiple top esports leagues including ALGS events, that said he would be fully paid in five business days.

The Apex Legends pro explained in a reply that waiting two or three months for prize money is typical, but was frustrated when he ended up waiting three months to receive only $500.

Other ALGS players have come forward saying in replies to Shooby’s post that they were also waiting on the rest of their prize pool winnings from Pro League, Split 1 Playoffs, or both, including Will ‘TeQ’ Starck, James ‘KIMCHILEE’ Lee, Stephen ‘Reedz’ Bailey, Tyler ‘Tyler’ Wood, and Casper ‘Gnaske’ Præstensgaard.

Gnaske, who currently plays for Ninjas in Pyjamas, claimed he was also “scammed” out of thousands in prize winnings from the 2024 EMEA Pro League and Split 1 Playoffs. He included a screenshot of an email, also sent from Esports Engine.

Another Apex Legends pro, ‘Zeddo,’ claimed later on social media the same day that he had been wrongly paid over $100,000 for “winning in ALGS Na Pro League Split 1” in an email sent by Esports Engine.

Zeddo played one match that split with Native Gaming, a team that earned just $2,000 in prize winnings for that event.

These allegations come as casual players have started to discuss whether Apex Legends is nearing the end of its lifespan. The game’s active player count has hit record lows, streamers are decrying the amount of cheaters in their matches, and the new Battle Pass system has not been received well.

EFG, Esports Engine, ALGS, EA, or Respawn have yet to respond to these allegations. Dexerto has asked for comment from the league and will update this article if one is provided.