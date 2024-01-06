TrainwrecksTV pulls insanely rare CSGO gloves worth thousands in CS2

Kick streamer TrainwrecksTV pulled one of the rarest gloves in Counter-Strike after he got some insane luck unboxing a classic CSGO glove case during a CS2 stream.

Counter-Strike skins have become increasingly expensive over the years, ever since Valve allowed players to buy and sell various weapon and knife skins, cases, keys, and more in CSGO.

Since then, CS2 has launched, which brought along all the skins and in-game cosmetics to the new game, as well as a surge in players and streamers trying to get their hands on the rarest items.

With many skins and cases being sold for thousands and even millions of dollars, they have become some of the most desired items in gaming.

Now, Kick streamer TrainwrecksTV who has been widely known for gambling millions in his streams, got some insane luck when he unboxed one of the rarest gloves in CS2, worth over $13,000.

TrainwrecksTV unboxes gloves worth over $13,000 in CS2

TrainwrecksTV hopped on CS2 during his Kick stream to put his money on the line in the hopes of winning big.

After a series of failed attempts from purchasing and opening various skin cases, the streamer pleaded: “Please I would love a Pandoras, Factory new Pandoras I’ve been going for Pandoras for so long.”

Finally, they unlocked a classic CSGO glove case that turned out to be a rare gold item. “Oh my god please, please, good, good, they look good, they look good, factory new!” The streamer shouted as it was soon revealed to be Spearmint Mova Gloves in Factory new condition.

With the classic gloves being in the best condition possible, according to CSGO Skins, they are worth over $13,000, which makes them one of the most expensive gloves in CS2.

It is not known whether the streamer plans on selling or holding onto the rare item. However, TrainwrecksTV has not been the only creator to win big in Counter-Strike this year, where Dr Disrespect also unboxed one of the most expensive knives in the game.