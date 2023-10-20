xQc surprises friend with rare $11k Jordans as he continues spending spree

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel bought streamer and friend Omie rare Jordan Retro High Dior sneakers for $11k during Kick Livestream.

xQc gained fame as an Overwatch player, renowned for his skill on the tank hero Winston, but has since become the biggest streamer around.

The Canadian, who now splits his time between rival streaming platforms Kick and Twitch after signing a mega deal with the Stake-backed platform, typically has friends involved in his streams – be that in person or in-game.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, he had fellow creator Omie on stream during an IRL broadcast. At one point, the two entered a sneaker store and Felix bought the fellow content creator Jordan sneakers worth $11k – much to the delight of the GTA RP streamer.

Article continues after ad

xQc buys rare $11k Jordan 1 Retro Low Dior Sneakers

They spotted a rare sneaker store, “Urban Necessities,” and decided to take a look around. Though, xQc was initially unconvinced by the selection of shoes: “Bro, it’s all just the same but with different colors […] they’re goofy.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

But while Felix wasn’t a massive fan of the sneakers on display, Omie was, pointing out a particular pair of grey and white Jordans – the Jordan 1 Retro Low Diors – telling xQc: “That’s my favorite shoe, I’ve always wanted them, they’re so rare.”

xQc looked around the store for a bit longer before surprising Omie by saying: “Yo Omie, how much are the Diors over there? Take ’em, if you like them take ’em, I’ll buy them for you.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The shoes turned out to be $11k, and after being allowed to try on the rare sneakers, Omie decided that he liked the fit and look – and so xQc bought them as a gift for him.

This stream came a few days after he revealed to viewers that he had purchased an “iced-out” Ender Dragon pendant to be held as a trophy by whoever has the fastest Minecraft Ender Dragon speedrun between him and fellow streamer Forsen.