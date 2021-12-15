Subway employee falls asleep on customer’s sandwich in viral TikTok

A TikToker has gone viral after catching his Subway ‘sandwich artist’ literally doze off into the foot-long he ordered.

Subway is one of the most popular fast-food chains in the world, specializing in submarine sandwiches filled with cold cuts, vegetables, and all sorts of other toppings.

One topping you may be surprised to know they have, however, seems to be the napping head of an employee, as a customer filmed his sandwich artist fast asleep in his sub.

And of course, it ended up going viral when it was posted to TikTok.

Subway employee sleeps in sandwich

In the clip, TikToker vindoughh is heard telling the employee what to put on his sub as she casually drifts off with her hat and face slowly landing on the bread.

In a second video, which went viral with over 7.2M views, the employee is still face down in the sandwich, but wakes up to continue adding some peppers to it.

Users were both disgusted and intrigued at the clip with some concerned about the food and others about the health of the worker.

“Welcome to Subway where all the employees are overworked and underpaid,” one wrote.

“I wish I saw more compassion in the comments. Yes, it’s inappropriate for an employee, clearly, but who knows what’s she’s going through,” another commented.

It’s unclear what Subway this was filmed at or if the employee is okay, but viral TikToks have resulted in big restaurant changes in the past. Earlier in 2021, a rat-infested Popeyes was shut down after it went viral on the platform.