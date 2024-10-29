Teenage girl dies after trying viral subway surfing challenge

Two teenage girls fell from a moving train while trying the subway surfing trend on TikTok. One was found dead at the scene, while the other was left in critical condition.

On October 27, 2024, 13-year-old Krystel Romero reportedly died while attempting social media’s viral subway surfing challenge.

Subway surfing has become increasingly popular across various platforms. The trend challenges participants to ride on the top of a moving train. In some cases, subway surfers jump from one moving train to another.

The teenager was riding on top of a southbound 7 train in Queens, New York when she fell between carriages. She was ultimately run over by a moving train around 11 PM at the 111th Street station in Corona.

Romero was pronounced dead at the scene. However, she wasn’t alone while subway surfing. According to the NYPD, the teenager was attempting the viral trend with another girl.

Both teens fell from the train after losing their balance from the train stopping. The second woman survived and was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital. Police stated that the survivor was in critical condition, with a fractured skull and a brain bleed. Following the fall, she was also unable to breathe on her own.

With so many inbound and outbound trains in NYC, there’s a higher chance that subway surfing continues. However, the NYPD Transit Bureau Chief Joseph Gulotta stated that the city is implementing drones to safeguard the issue.

“We have a drone program that is on that J line, on that 7 line, where [we] predominantly see it,” Gulotta said. “We’re hitting social media hard. We’re putting out videos with parents. We’re showing the effects that this has on it.”

Following the teenager’s death, Mayor Eric Adams also commented on the “dangerous trend” and said the city is working diligently to end the subway surfing challenge.

“Heartbroken to hear that subway surfing – and the pursuit of social media clout – has stolen another life,” Adams said. “We are doing everything we can to raise awareness against this dangerous trend, but we need all New Yorkers – and our social media companies to do their part, too. No post is worth your future.”

Just days before the teenager’s death, a 13-year-old boy died while riding on top of a moving train in Queens, NY. His mom has since launched a GoFundMe for her child who was once “full of life.”